Fortnite: The Charge Shotgun is over-powered when used correctly, here is how

The latest addition to Fortnite's weapon arsenal is the new Charge Shotgun.

Unlike the traditional pump shotgun, charge shotties have a considerable delay before shooting.

Charge Shotguns are expected to change close range fights forever (Image Credits: TheDeadlyShowman)

Fortnite has introduced a new 'Charge Shotgun' in Chapter 2, Season 3 which has been the hot topic ever since its debut. The brand new shottie marks the end of a historic 'Pump & SMG' saga in Fortnite.

The community's initial impression of the new shotgun was atrocious, to say the least. The weapon feels clunky, slow, and could even end up being a liability if not used correctly. In a game that rewards precision and speedy response times, how is 'Charge shotgun' even the right fit?

The answer to that is fairly simple; Fortnite has always been keen on refreshing the meta to keep the game feeling fresh. The introduction of Charge Shotgun in Fortnite Season 3 is expected to do precisely that.

But the Charge shotguns suck

Multiple Fortnite professionals voiced their opinion on the new shotgun, and they do not seem to be happy with it. As previously mentioned, the gun feels clunky, contrary to the Pump shotgun which would shoot right after you hit left click.

TSM Khanada, a popular Fortnite competitive player, took to twitter to assert his frustation regarding the new shotgun in Season 3.

the charge shotgun is fucking awful — TSM Khanada (@Khanada) June 17, 2020

The Charge shotgun, unlike pump does not shoot after you press left click. Instead, the weapon fires after you release your LMB, a mechanic the Fortnite community is not used to yet.

Naturally, as Fortnite Season 3 progresses and people explore their options with the weapon, the charge shotties will come into play. It may perhaps even surpass the old Pump - SMG meta in terms of effectiveness.

Charge Shotguns reward precision

Flicking the the pump shotties were among one the most popular methods in Chapter 2, Season 2. However, with the introduction of its replacement, flicks may be a thing of the past.

WATCH: Bugha demonstrate how Charge shotguns can be used effectively

Most of our muscle memory is tied down to the fact that 'Shotguns' in Fortnite fire instantly after left click, which is not the case with Charge shotguns. On the contrary, they fire when you release the Left Mouse Button.

Think of the shotguns as an SMG, where you have to track your enemies before and while you shoot at them.

Things to consider before picking up the Charge shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3

Practice tracking in-game, using a charge shotgun requires you to keep the crosshair on your targets at all times.

Always carry a SMG along with Charge shotguns

Consider lowering your sensitivity to be more accurate with the new item

You can walk through an edited door piece while still charging the Shotgun

Charge your shotgun to full only when you are sneaking up on someone; don't attempt to charge the item outside of your opponent's box as you put yourself at the risk of taking damage from both the enemy and third-party.

WATCH: Tips to know while using the Charge shotgun in Fortnite Season 3

The only other close range weapon available in the game are OG tacticals, which is starting to get lesser preference due to major nerfs to its damage multiplier.

On the flip side however, the tactical allows for a much faster style of gameplay. It can hold more bullets than the Charge and does not require you to carry and SMG, allowing for an extra slot in your inventory.