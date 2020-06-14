Fortnite 'The Device' Event tomorrow: Timing, venue, and everything we know so far

Fortnite's live event is all set for its debut 24 hours from now.

Let's take a look at the event timings, venue and and everything else you need to know before dropping in.

Fortnite's 'The Device' event is scheduled on 15th June, 2:00 PM ET (Image Credits: FortniteHQ)

After a series of delays, Doomsday live event, which is now officially being called 'The Device' is all set to happen tomorrow in Fortnite.

The Fortnite live event countdown currently reads 1 day left, and to say the community is 'hyped' would be an understatement. The upcoming Fortnite live event comes after one of the worst content draughts the game has ever seen.

Players and content creators have been on an endless rant, demanding Epic Games to follow 'regular updates' protocols from the upcoming Fortnite Season 3.

Fortnite's 'The Device' event - date and timings

Its official, after confirmation from Epic Games, that no more delays are underway, Fortnite's The Device event is only 24 hours away.

The live event will start at 2 PM ET (11 am PST, 7 pm BST) on 15th of June, 2020 which is Monday.

The countdown is now appearing above the Agency and Fortnite is starting to hype up the event



🥳 https://t.co/QHTDFEJDd4 pic.twitter.com/2L11Yxzrfs — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 13, 2020

According to the official guidelines, players are expected to drop in 30 minutes prior to the event in order to secure a spot for themselves.

Fortnite live events tend to be a crowd pleaser. Swarms of players are expected to rush in tommorow to witness Midas' Doomsday device, which is why it would be ideal to arrive early to avoid being left out.

What will happen during Fortnite 'The Device' event

After a long pause, Midas is all set to unleash the power of his Doomsday device in Fortnite.

The Fortnite live event will also (hopefully) conclude the 'Shadow vs Ghost' rivalry. It will provide hints as to where the Battle Royale island is headed during Fornite Season 3.

Cyclo is expected to play a major role during Fornite 'the Device event. (Image Credits:Epic Games)

The 'Cyclo' outfit which hit the itemshop today is also expected to play a major role during the Fortnite live event. Speculations around the suit suggest that it is indeed Midas who will use the Cyclo Suit in order to control the storm. He will try his best to unleash wrath on the Battle Royale island.

Fortnite 'The Device' live event location

'The Agency', home to Midas and a location of paramount importance in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 is expected to be the epiccenter of the entire live event.

At the moment, the hatches that surround the agency have been opened and has bubbles rising from them constantly.

The Fortnite live event will happen in and around 'The Agency' (Image Credits: SizzyLeaks)

The location of the Doomsday device in Fortnite hasn't been disclosed yet. Multiple leaks and speculations suggest that the machine will emerge from under Midas' home. It will play a central role in pushing the storyline forward.

An inevitable rainstorm is also expected to wreak havoc in on the Battle Royale island, and is also expected to the primary theme of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3.