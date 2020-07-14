Fortnite: The mystery of 'Golden Truck' and 'Midas'

Season 3 of Fortnite is filled to the brim with several easter eggs and discoverables throughout its underwater inspired map. A stark change from Season 2's Spy theme and the backstory of agents, one Fortnite character which has stayed with the fans is that of Midas.

Inspired by the Greek mythology and the 'Midas Touch', the legendary character outfit in Fortnite was available at 950 V-bucks. This enabled the players to play as the masterful leader of the Agency in Fortnite Season 2.

Fortnite Season 2 finale resulted in the destruction of the Agency and a foil to the masterplan of Midas, leaving fans unsure about his further involvement.

Players were curious to see how Fortnite built upon the intriguing story of Midas. However, Fortnite fans were in for a treat when they spotted Midas right at the beginning of Season 3's trailer, where he appears to be eaten by a shark, ridden by Meowsicles.

The Man with the Golden Gun

As the character of Jules began to take centre stage, the presence of Midas seemed unlikely as Fortnite Season 3 progressed. However, recent rumours have suggested about his presence ever since many Golden trucks were spotted in Risky Reels. Several trucks and a golden car seem to bear the familiar 'Midas Touch' as demonstrated in the video below.

This has led to further speculation and theories regarding Midas's potential involvement in Fortnite Season 3.

You can spot golden trucks at Risky Reels in this video. Originally posted by AFK_BIN on YouTube :

Midas Easter Eggs in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3

These trucks, present in Risky Reels, were not golden in earlier seasons of Fortnite. The sudden change in their colour has set the internet abuzz with a host of theories surrounding Midas' return. Not only trucks, but the presence of other easter eggs in Fortnite have further contributed to this theory.

Following the discovery of golden trucks at Risky Reels, some users have also spotted a secret Midas golden mushroom, which is extremely rare to find. Fortnite gamers who do succeed in finding it, are instantly given a level 100 shield, which, when combined with a mythic weapon is a lethal combination.

Can you find Midas' Golden Mushroom?

Midas has also been spotted riding a golden shark as evidences continue to pile up, which point towards Midas being alive in Season 3 of Fortnite.

Despite the failure of his doomsday device in Fortnite Season 2's finale, his presence continues to be felt across the post-apocalyptic Waterworld of Fortnite.

You can watch this video which discusses the possible presence and location of Midas in Fortnite Season 3. Originally posted by Communicgaming on YouTube: