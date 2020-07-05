Fortnite: Story of SypherPK, the infamous trap king

SypherPK is one of the most popular Fortnite streams on Youtube and other platforms.

Here, we look at his early days and his subsequent rise to fame, and why he is today known as the Trap King of Fortnite.

SypherPK

Just a few days back, we talked about Ninja, the original Fortnite icon and one of the biggest names in the Fortnite gaming world. Ninja has been an inspiration for many fellow streamers and gamers.

Following him, there have been quite a few streamers who have made use of the bludgeoning Fortnite community. 24-year old Ali 'SypherPK' Hassan is one of them.

SypherPK's early days

Although he created his Youtube account at the beginning of 2011, SypherPk was hardly known for years. During the first three years, he primarily streamed Runescape, an online role-playing game developed by Jagex and released in 2001.

credit: twitter.com

Around the year 2015, he moved to Elder Scrolls and its online version. Although his gameplay style and skills were quite impressive, he didn't get the kind of attention other streamers were getting. In 2016, he got banned from ESO, after which he moved to Overwatch and For honor.

The fame

Till the beginning of 2017, SypherPK had no more than 75000 subscribers on Youtube, but this is the year Fortnite was released. With Fortnite's own meteoric rise, several streamers gained success as well. SypherPK started experiencing a massive spike in his popularity. Finally, his Fortnite skills and tips were being noticed all around the world.

Credit: youtube.com

By September 2018, SypherPK's YouTube account touched a million followers. Within twelve months, the count doubled, and since then, his popularity has only increased. Today, his YouTube account has over 4.19 million subscribers, with a further 3.4 million on Twitch and around 2.7 million on Instagram.

credit: luminositygaming.com

The subsequent success led to him signing many lucrative deals and contracts, and today SypherPK is one of the most well known Fortnite streamers. His USP is, of course, the amazing and smart skills that he uses to baffle enemies and finish them off from the most surprising of angles. In 2018, he joined the Luminosity gaming team.

He has always been infamous for setting booty traps at the right place at the right time. SypherPK is not the quickest or the most accurate shooter in the game. However, his ability to catch opponents off guard and using traps where most players use brute force is commendable. This led him to him being known as the Trap King.

Although he is very skillful, he doesn't have a vast history of participating and winning in major tournaments. In 2018 and 2019, he participated in the celebrity Pro-Am where he played with Tarik Cohen and Reggie Jackson.

credit: youtube.com

Conclusion

While Ali SypherPK Hassan came into prominence around the same time as other mainstream streamers, he did not gain much attention and fame until around the end of 2019.

credit: twitter.com

It is his unorthodox editing style, his choice of weapons and the ability to take opponents by surprise that has made him popular around the world.