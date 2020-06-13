Fortnite: The strange disappearance of TSM 'Hamlinz'

Fortnite streamer Hamlinz was known to be fighting a battle against mental depression.

Hamilnz was last spotted streaming on the 15th of March 2020.

Hamlinz during a Fortnite streaming session (Image Credits: ProGameRigs)

Fortnite content creation isn't easy, especially when you have a massive following. Your opinion has the power to innovate, voice others & help influence change.

On the bright side of things however, many Youtubers and content creators are showered with love and appreciation for the work they put out. That is the case with a popular Fortnite Youtuber 'TSM Hamlinz' who boasts a massive 1.3 million subscribers on Youtuber, as well as over 2 million Twitch; a video game streaming website.

Prior to dropping into the world of Fortnite, Hamlinz was into primarily into Halo and Call of Duty titles.

Things took a turn for the better when the Youtuber started playing Fortnite routinely. He went on to secure high kill games, making a name for himself in the during the old days of the game, while also adding heaps of followers in the process.

But where is the Fortnite star now?

Strangely however, Hamlinz has not been active on the internet for quite some time now, which begs the question, where exactly is he?

A Youtuber named ReddxLogic, did some research on the topic. According to his findings the mystery behind his disappearence has more to it than meets the eye.

While investigating the Youtuber, Redxx discovered that Hamlinz' exodus had a lot to do with mental depression due to the unfortunate demise of his grandfather back in 2018.

Ima keep it real, I've been struggling with depression since my grandpa passed, thats the reason I've been streaming less. I usually bottle my emotions but I feel like if im more open with you guys it will help me. Love you guys — Hamlinz 🐷 (@TSM_Hamlinz) September 12, 2018

Soon after his tweet, friends and fan came forward to show their support, and reassured the Youtuber that everything will eventually get better.

Fortnite Youtubers wishing Hamlinz well.

In his video discussing Hamlinz', Redxx asserts that the Youtuber made a comeback shortly after his tweet. His overall following on social media saw a substantial incline during the time due to regular streams and uploads.

During the year 2019, Hamlinz would pop up at random and then would be briefly offline for days. The Youtuber then tweeted that he was indeed getting professional help in order to deal with loss of his grandpa, which helped his fans understand the reason behind his inconsistent streaming sessions.

Interesting in talking to @HealthyGamerGG @dr_alokkanojia on my return stream about coping with the loss of someone. I just want to grind again but I feel so drained after the loss of my grandpa, I feel like I need help 🐷🖤 — Hamlinz 🐷 (@TSM_Hamlinz) January 16, 2020

Based on his videos that followed after, his followers assumed Hamlinz was coping well with his grief. Redxx reports that on January 29th, the Youtuber was seemingly hyped about getting back to streaming and went on to hold regular sessions on Twitch.

Hamlinz last seen on 15th March 2020

A month later on March 15th marked the last day that Hamlinz was seen online. Many speculations arise as to where he could be.

Redxx ends his video discussing two possible reasons behind the strange dissapearence of Hamlinz. He suggests it could either be that the Youtuber's struggle with depression is still on-going.

The second theory discusses the possibility that he could Hamz could have taken a break, since the original TSM team (Hamlinz, Daequan and Myth) split up just days before he was last seen online.