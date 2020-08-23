Over the years, we have seen quite a few adjustments that Fortnite developers have made to shotguns. While some have been vaulted for being too strong, others were taken out because the crossover or promotion they were part of got over.

Regardless, there have been quite a few different shotguns added in the game, Many of them have proved very popular among Fortnite players. In this article, we look at the three best shotguns of all time.

Fortnite: The Top 3 Shotguns of all time

Tactical Shotgun

The Tactical Shotgun is one of the easiest shotgun to use in game. The weaoib is available in five varieties (common, uncommon, rare, epic and legendary). The common version offers a damage of 68, with a damage per second of 102. The legendary version has a damage of 83, with a DPS of 124.

That, combined with the decent magazine capacity of 8 makes the Tactical Shotgun an overall decent weapon that is especially suitable for beginners.

Pump Shotgun

The Pump Shotgun is another popular weapon that has been vaulted multiple times in the past. It was first vaulted back during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9 to make way for the Combat Shotgun.

The decision was heavily criticized by Fortnite fans around the world, leading to the Uncommon and Rare versions to be unvaulted in a later update.

Since then, the legendary, Epic and Common versions were also unvaulted. However, the gun was again vaulted at the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, only to return in the Solid Gold and Close Encounters LTM as part of the Summer Splash event.

Combat Shotgun

This should not be a surprise for most Fortnite players. The Combat Shotgun is a semi-automatic shotgun which was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9 to replace the Pump Shotgun.

The gun initially allowed players to deal damage to opponents more than 100 meters away. Epic quickly realized its game-breaking abilities and hot patched the weapon in a jiffy.

Regardless, it was deemed to be too strong for the game, and was vaulted towards the beginning of September 2019. Due to the tight bullet spread, it was difficult to hit shots at close range accurately. Like the Pump Shotgun, the Combat Shotgun returned in the Solid Gold LTM as part of Fortnite’s Summer Splash event.