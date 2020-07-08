Fortnite: 'The Visitor' from Season 4 is coming back to finish what he started, reveal new leaks

New Fortnite leaks suggest that 'The Visitor' from Season 4 could be making a return.

Villain's Lair was recently re-added to the game files and could mean big things for the Fortnite Season 3 storyline.

'The Visitor' could be planning his return in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 (Image Credits: SuperTab Themes)

If you’ve been playing Fortnite since Season 3 came out, you’d know that the map is now partially submerged underwater. While the unexpected surprise could have had severe repercussions, it was surprisingly very well-received by the Fortnite community.

Players welcomed the new underwater venture after three months of playing on the Chapter 2 Season 2 map- an activity that was getting increasingly monotonous due to the lack of regular updates.

The underwater Fortnite Season 3 map gave rise to another set of speculations. One of these theories that have been gaining a lot of traction is the possibility that ‘new locations’ will reveal themselves once the water level drops, and we’re yet to witness that in the new season.

Fortnite leaks suggest the return of ‘The Visitor’ from Chapter 1, Season 4

During the v13.20 Fortnite update last week, a new set of files were added to the game which suggests that the mad explorer from OG days of Season 4 could be set for a return to Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3.

some photos of re-added in last update visitor base from season 4, keep in mind this POI could also never be back on map



- Athena_POI_Lair_001.umap pic.twitter.com/0Cac9IV6aV — Sizzy | Fortnite Leaks & News (@SizzyLeaks) July 4, 2020

The file in question is titled “Athena_POI_Lair_001.umap” which vaguely refers to the POI in Season 4 that went around as ‘Villain’s Lair’ back then. The Lair also had a ton of historic importance in Fortnite, given how it was the spot that hosted the first-ever live event in-game.

That ‘Rocket launch’ event was also players' first clue towards a world outside of the Fortnite Battle Royale island. It ended up opening a range of possibilities that eventually led to what the game has become in Fortnite Season 3.

What is ‘The Visitor’ coming back for?

This wouldn’t be the first time that the Visitor or one of his allies are making a return to the map.

After the first Visitor left the world of Fortnite back in Season 4, there have been multiple instances where others from his organisation- dubbed as ‘The Seven’- have visited the Fortnite map.

So far, players have only been able to identify 3 of the 7 visitors.

Only 3 of the 7 visitors are currently known in Fortnite (Image Credits: Fortnite Gamepedia)

While we may not be able to ascertain a reason behind The Visitor’s return just yet, it is safe to say that his arrival in Fortnite Chapter 2 is almost inevitable. The theory holds credence since ‘The Seven’ were featured during the Chapter 2, Season 2 trailer for a split-second.

WATCH: You can try and spot the clip here at the 0:46 second mark

In case you missed it, here is an image which was carved on the tree featuring the Visitor and the rest of ‘The Seven’.

An initial hint towards the existence of 'Seven' in Chapter 2, Season 2 (Image Credits: Fortnite Gamepedia)

During Fortnite Season 3, the water levels are expected to keep dipping until all locations emerge back up.

It is entirely possible that when dry land comes to sight, we may find the Visitor already set up and ready to finish what he started way back in Season 4. However, the leaker who originally found the game files also suggested that this could simply be a 'test', and may have no relevance with the on-going storyline at all.