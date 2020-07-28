Fortnite: Three OG Chapter 1 locations that may never return

Ever since its release, Fortnite’s map has changed innumerable times. The most extensive change that we have seen since Fortnite’s release was via the Blackhole in the ‘The End’ event, back in October 2019.

The Blackhole sucked up the entire island, and transported everyone to a new map with some recurring locations from Chapter 1. These were Pleasant Park, Retail Row, Risky Reels and Salty Springs.

Credit: express.co.uk

Regardless, most of the original Chapter 1 locations vanished, with certain remains and altered old places appearing as new ones. In this article, we look at three original Chapter 1 locations that will probably never return to the game.

Fortnite: Chapter 1 locations that will probably never return

Tilted Towers

The location was added to the game in January 2018 via Patch 2.0. Tilted Towers was originally a big city located between Loot Lake and Shifty Shafts (Coordinates D-5 and D-6). The reasons it will never return is simply because of the extent of destruction the POI had seen, before it was removed.

Credit: fortniteinsider.com

In Season 3, a meteor had hit the centre of the town and created a huge crater, completely destroying the four-story building. After the crater was patched up, a Sporting goods shop came up in place of the building. The shop was damaged by the Cube.

Credit: gamepedia.com

Advertisement

In Season 7, Tilted Towers saw itself partially covered under snow, while the originally destroyed building came up once again, only to be destroyed by an Earthquake. Since then, the location was destroyed by a Volcano, and in Season 9 was renamed and remade as ‘Neo-Tilted’, to complement the futuristic theme of the Season.

Credit: lootlake.net

Fatal Fields

Fatal Fields was a large POI that spawned across coordinates F8, F9, G8 and G9. It had a couple of barns, silos and other fields along with a river and a white farmhouse. It was one of the most popular landing locations, with a total of 17 chests.

Credit: gamepedia.com

Like Tilted Towers, the Fatal Fields location was updated every Season, until it was removed via the Blackhole event. The reason we believe that the location can never return is because the second Chapter has a place called Frenzy Farm, which is larger than Fatal Fields, and is quite similar.

Credit: youtube.com

Happy Hamlet

Happy Hamlet was a large Scandinavian town with map coordinates C9 and D9, and had a whopping 33 chests that could appear in matches. It was covered in snow, and had quite a few shops and stores that Retail Row had.

Credit: fortnite.fandom.com

The reason we believe that the location can never return to the Fortnite map is because all of the buildings that were present at Happy Hamlet can now be found at Misty Meadows, albeit without the snow.