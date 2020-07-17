Fortnite: Three streamers who saved their fans’ lives on stream

For professional Fortnite gamers, streaming has emerged as the most financially viable method to earn a livelihood. While most are known for their superlative gaming skills, some are known for their witty personalities and funny content. Very few, like Ninja and SypherPK, are famous for all three.

Ninja and SypherPK

Regardless, there have been moments when it wasn’t just fun and games. Quite a few times, Fortnite streamers have been contacted by people who were considering suicide, and most of them reacted as one would expect them to.

Three Fortnite streamers who saved their fans’ lives

TSM Daequan

Older gamers will remember the time when TSM Daequan,real name Daequan Loco, was considered one of the world’s best Fortnite gamers, and in early 2018, he joined TSM’s Fortnite division as a founding member. Since then, various back and spinal health issues have forced him out of streaming, although towards the end, he hardly streamed Fortnite anyway. He has 5.31 million subscribers on YouTube (Daequan Loco), and 3.8 million followers on Twitch.

To know about Daequan’s current whereabouts, you can watch the video below. It was posted by RedxLogic on YouTube:

Regardless, the reason he is in this list is because Daequan has twice come across fans who suggested that they would be ‘ending it all’ soon. Both times, his reaction was professional and heartfelt.

You can watch both the incidents in the videos below. The first was posted by Epic Fortnite while the second one was posted by Killshot:

SypherPK

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan is one of the most dedicated Fortnite streamers around, and has 4.25 million YouTube subscribers and 3.5 million Twitch followers. During a particular incident, SypherPK had text to speech enabled in his stream. A fan sent a message saying that he was ‘ending it all’, and figured that he would send some money to his favorite Fortnite streamer before he did so.

SypherPK was visibly shaken, but then went ahead and counseled the fan. He said that things were surely going to get better for him, and that he should see a specialist as soon as possible.

DrLupo

Benjamin Lupo, better known as DrLupo, first rose to prominence when he killed Ninja during a PUBG match. That ended with the two playing the game regularly ever since. Today, he has 4.1 million followers on Twitch and a further 1.68 million subscribers on YouTube.

DrLupo in real life is a father and husband, and in the incident below, he gave some heartwarming advice to one of his fans who was considering suicide. He urged her to find somebody to talk to, and told her that there are better alternatives than what she was considering. Further, he said that he would check to see whether the fan was on his channel the next day, and asked her to call a suicide helpline.

He looked truly worried, and repeatedly asked her to show up the next day. Fortunately, the person did show up the next day!

You can watch both of the above incident in the video below. The video was posted by Minecraft Master on YouTube: