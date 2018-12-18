×
Fortnite Tip: Get 100% Accuracy With Fortnite’s Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle With This Exploit

Gautam Nath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
8   //    18 Dec 2018, 00:44 IST

The Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle was added way back in June 2018 in the 4.4 patch. The gun is a very interesting weapon choice, serving great long range damage and being able to snipe out opponents.

It is definitely an underrated weapon, with players often substituting the weapon in favor of normal assault rifles or sniper rifles when they want to go for long-range shots. The problem with the rifle was also scoping taking up your entire screen, with only the scope crosshairs in view and players are not able to see the map around them.

The weapon is available in Rare and Epic rarities and when used right, it can do an incredible amount of burst damage. It does take quite some skill to be good with this weapon, but it turns out there is an exploit with this gun that seems to make it easier. We don't know if this is intentional or if Epic will patch it up

Reddit user Kearshi has found a clever exploit with Fortnite's Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle in his post. Instead of scoping and aiming normally, players need to quickly switch between the scope and out of scope while firing. For some odd reason, this seems to align the Scope AR's crosshairs and hits your target accurately.

This tip is great for sniping enemies from a higher ground or players who are airborne using gliders or towered up on their own structures. The exploit is quite useful in medium to long ranges but it doesn't work so well in close combat ranges. Before you can scope in and out, your target would have already killed you with a shotgun or a more effective weapon.

The mechanism is a bit clunky and it doesn't look it was intended, but before Epic Games notices and picks it up, might as well test it out!








