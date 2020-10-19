Fortnite: Top 5 emotes that you can no longer find

Emotes were first introduced in Fortnite: Battle Royale during Season 2's initial Chapter of the game. Emotes are in-game cosmetics that one can avail from completing Battle Pass challenges or purchasing from the Fortnite Item Shop using V-Bucks.

Emotes in Fortnite range from dances to taunts. Sometimes, they're even themed according to the in-game event or a global celebration. The game's initial emotes like Wave, The Worm, and Salute were relatively simple forms before the players were introduced to more interactive emotes like Planetary Vibe or Breakneck.

Top 5 Fortnite emotes which are no longer available in-game

#1. Fresh

It's one of the first emotes to make its way into Fortnite. Fresh was an Epic rated emote, released on 16th December 2017. It was priced at 800 V-Bucks when it was listed in the Item Shop. This emote was last available in the Item Shop on 21st November 2018.

#2. Take The L

Inspired from Pennywise's dance in the horror movie "IT," this emote first made its way into Fortnite during the Season 3 Battle Pass. Available as a Battle Pass Tier 31 reward, Take the L emote was a Rare rated emote.

#3. Floss

A Rare rated emote from Season 2; Floss was available for players as the Tier 49 reward for the Season 2 Battle Pass in Fortnite. This emote was based on Russell Horning, also known as the Backpack Kid's performance during Katy Perry's May 2017 Saturday Night Show appearance.

#4. Tidy (The Snoop Dog emote)

Released on 30th April 2018, Tidy was fashioned after Snoop Dogg's music video for "Drop It Like It's Hot" from 2014. The emote was launched as a Rare rated Fortnite Emote and was available for purchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks. The emote was last available on 12th December 2018 in the Item Shop.

#5. Scenario

A Rare Fortnite Emote from the Ikonik set, Scenario, was added to Fortnite during Season 8 of its inaugural Chapter. The Ikonik set was only limited to players who purchased the Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10, or the S10e.

This is our list of Top 5 emotes, which you will no longer find in the game.