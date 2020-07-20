Fortnite: Top 5 Landing Spots in Season 3

As Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 enters another week; players continue to look for suitable landing spots. With players looking to take utmost advantage of weekly map changes and attempting to secure the best loot, Points of Interest constantly undergo changes.

In the most recent Fortnite map update, the water levels have once again receded, and POIs like Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs have made a comeback.

In a game like Fortnite, there happens to be no single strategy that can help the players emerge victorious. However, picking a strategic landing spot can surely boost one's chances at a coveted Victory Royale.

The water level has been lowered! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Kno1veV41W — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) July 18, 2020

Let's take a look at the top five landing spots in Fortnite Season 3, in our opinion:

Top five places to land in Fortnite Season 3

#1 Rickety Rig

Rickety Rig has quickly emerged as one of the favourite Fortnite locations for many players to land at. It's massive and successfully incorporates parts of the older map on the southwestern corner. Rickey Rig includes previous POIs like Slurpy Swamp, the Slurpy Factory, and The Rig.

This sprawling region, full of islands and boats, is relatively easy to find and is replete with multiple loot chests and ammo crates. It is also well-connected to other parts of the map and is not far away from another accessible location- The Fortilla.

Rickety Rig is a hotly contested spot, so be on your guard and prepare for a 'rickety ride' on your way to acquire an impressive stash of loot.

#2 Sticks Restaurant

In close proximity to both Pleasant Park and The Authority, is Sticks Restaurant, emblazoned with a familiar and friendly fish mascot.

Once inside, players will be able to loot several chests. There are 12 jugs that enable the players to leave the area with full health and full shields.

Sticks Restaurant is an unconventional yet apt landing spot, especially for Fortnite solos.

#3 Mountain Cabin

Situated just south of Catty Corner, players will find a snowy mountain cabin. This location is typically uncontested and can be an excellent spot for a solo, duo, or squad landing.

It provides players with a great view of their opponents at Catty Corner, and there is plenty of loot to find at this location.

There is also a chopper situated nearby which serves as an ideal getaway vehicle.

#4 The Authority

The equivalent of the new Agency and a hotbed for intense activities, if you're up for an adventure, then this certainly is your best bet.

Risky, yet rewarding with ample amount of valuable loot, raiding the Authority and successfully living to tell the tale will ensure that you're stacked in terms of inventory to eliminate enemies.

Also, since the waters in Fortnite Season 3 have subsided a little, it is relatively harder to get into 'The Authority', which might mean it isn't quite as crowded as before.

You can get a glimpse of the Authority, as seen in the tweet below:

#Fortnite Made it to the top of the authority. pic.twitter.com/cI1yPW3DqE — MCB24 (@MCB247) July 19, 2020

#5 The Loot Boat

Tricky to find and smartly inconspicuous, the small boat can be found way off the coast of the island, and it spawns somewhere different with each passing round. Players are advised to pay close attention to the shoreline while on the Battle Bus.

However, if a player can find it and reach it successfully, it will be more than worth the effort. The tiny boat is loaded up with chests and even a Loot Crate.

In an added plus, there's also a speedboat at the back of the Loot Boat so players can make a speedy getaway from the storm.

You can take a look at the video below to know where to find the Loot Boat. Original post by Ali-A on YouTube.