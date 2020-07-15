Fortnite: Top 5 parkour maps and how to join them

Fortnite’s developers have always tried to come up with new ways to improve the game and make it more engaging. That was the intention behind the creative mode, which allows people to create their own islands. Other users can also visit these islands and are even allowed to edit/build new content.

Regardless, some players use the creative mode to build parkour maps with multiple levels, challenges and even courses. Further, Fortnite regularly features creative maps, and all a player has to do to submit their creation is to follow the steps mentioned here.

Credit: dotesports.com

How to join a creative map in Fortnite?

To join a creative server, a player needs to know the island code. Once they do, the user can follow these steps:

1. Click on the “Start a server” button after selecting creative mode from the Fortnite main screen.

Credit: makeuseof.com

2. In the creative hub, approach a featured rift.

Credit: pcgamesn.com

3. Click on the “Set Island code” button, and enter the code once prompted.

4. That is it.

Fortnite: Best parkour maps

While Epic Games regularly features creative maps on its website, there are some parkour maps that have been extremely popular for quite some time. Here, we look at the five best ones, in no particular order:

1. Wonky Kong Quest (Spazy64)

The Kong Isle quest is a storyline map which has parkour, a death run and puzzle elements. Furthermore, unlike most parkour maps, users don’t find themselves in enclosed spaces.

The map code is 0303-1634-6640.

You can watch the following announcement video posted by Spazy64 on YouTube:

2. Raging Rooftop (axel-capek)

Raging Rooftop requires players to jump across roofs of buildings in typical Spiderman fashion. The map is one of the easier ones on this list.

Credit: fortnitecreativehq.com

The map code is 0027-4740-9074.

3. Cizzorz Deathrun 3.0

The first two versions of the map were very popular, and now, the third version has been released, after a hiccup or two. Cizzorz is a popular streamer and Fortnite creator, with 4.32 million followers on YouTube. The map code is 4043-5793-6999.

You can watch the video announcement by Cizzorz below:

4. 100 Level Default Deathrun (JDuth 96)

If a player wants a parkour course that is easy and allows him/her to have fun, the 100 Level Default Deathrun is the one they should try. The map has been quite popular among users, and came with a 10,000 free V-bucks reward.

You can watch the video announcement below. JDuth is a popular YouTuber with 436k subscribers.

5. The Floor is Lava Parkour 2.0 (Terrysboy)

Terrysboy’s The Floor is Lava Parkour challenge has a simple, yet brilliant concept, and a player doesn’t need to be a genius to guess what it is. It is a ten-level course which is a sequel to the first version of the map.

The map code is 6676-8428-3376.

You can watch the video below. It was posted by Terrysboy Fortnite on YouTube.