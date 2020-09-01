Fortnite: Top 5 shotguns of all time

The shotgun in Fortnite has set the standard for close range engagements. Having a good shotgun in your inventory could be the deciding factor when the storm closes in tight. The Victory Royale in one of the last circles is what the Fortnite shotgun was made for.

The shotguns come in all different rarities like every other weapon in Fortnite. The lower rarities do the job just fine but higher tiered ones are where the fun really begins. A Legendary shotgun is enough to eliminate a player two or three times over.

5 best shotguns in Fortnite

#5 – Charge Shotgun

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Charge Shotgun is the newest shotgun variant in Fortnite. It was brought in to replace the Pump Shotgun, but that did not last long. Outside of the Boom Bow, it is the first Fortnite Battle Royale weapon to have charged shot mechanic. It simply hasn't had enough time on the island to rank higher than some other shotgun types, but this weapon has plenty of potential.

Advertisement

#4 – Combat Shotgun

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Combat Shotgun has one of the higher firing rates out of all Fortnite shotguns. The damage dealt leaves a lot to be desired, however. It is very easy to handle, though, which made it a popular choice among players. The Combat Shotgun, for whatever reason, is much easier to hit shots with compared to the others.

#3 – Tactical Shotgun

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Tactical Shotgun is one of the original shotguns in Fortnite. It was introduced along with the Battle Royale mode. Currently vaulted, the Tactical Shotgun was a controversial weapon to say the least. It wasn't given an Epic or Legendary version until Season 9, but the lower rarity versions still did the trick. This shotgun can be fired in full automatic fashion, making it one of the more deadlier ones in the right hands.

#2 - Drum Shotgun

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

When mentioning powerful weapons in Fortnite, the Drum Shotgun needs to be in the conversation. It has the highest fire rate of all shotguns, making it deadly in close quarters. It is currently vaulted, but players would rejoice if it made a comeback at some point. This thing shreds opponents. It is as simple as that. Players could simply look in the direction of an enemy and hold down the trigger. The Drum Shotgun would get the job done, no doubt.

#1 – Pump Shotgun

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

There was no chance for any other shotgun in Fortnite to take the number one spot. The Pump Shotgun is an original Fortnite weapon. Recently being unvaulted in Chapter 2 - Season 4, the Pump Shotgun is ready to wreak havoc once again. From the days of the Double Pump to current times, this weapon gives off a nostalgic vibe like no other. The Pump Shotgun should be at the top of the list of best weapons in Fortnite entirely, not just of the best shotguns.