Fortnite: Top three streamers who got banned during their live stream

Hackers and cheaters are quite common in Fortnite these days.

Certain streamers have also been caught cheating, with some being banned mid-stream.

Credit: epicgames.com

Hackers and cheaters are quite common on Fortnite. Every other game, you might encounter players who are shooting at you from long distances and hitting the target each time, or can apparently see and shoot through walls on the map. While Fortnite has indeed started banning hackers more frequently, getting completely rid of them is still not possible.

Like normal gamers, streamers have also been caught cheating quite a few times, and some of them have been banned during the live stream as well. In this article, we look at three streamers who were banned mid-stream.

Three Fortnite streamers who got banned during their live stream

Zaccubus

Zaccubus, aka David Treacy, was never the most-popular streamer, although he has good competitive experience and around 17.3k followers on Twitch. The reason he is on this list is because of the slightly bizarre circumstances in which he got banned.

Credit: twitter.com

First and foremost, he got banned because he was playing a solos match whilst talking with a friend who was also in the round. Initially, he can be heard telling his friend to land as far away from him as possible. However, not even midway through the game, their paths cross, and Zaccubus begins to shoot at his friend for a couple of seconds before recognising him and running away in the opposite direction.

While this is not exactly cheating, Fortnite has a firm policy against teaming, and has been seen dishing out permanent bans for the same, which they also did with Zuccubus.

Advertisement

You can watch Zaccubus’ incredible highlights reel below. It was originally posted on YouTube by Dignitas:

DolphinHacks (Exposed by ShotGunPlays)

This is probably the dullest way to get banned. ShotgunPlays is a popular YouTube Fortnite streamer who regularly features other streamers in his videos. During one such video, he was seen browsing around on Twitch to find streamers who might have potential.

Credit: youtube.com

One such Fortnite account (subsequently taken off) was DolphinHacks. The account had videos where the streamers' hacking interface was completely visible to all the viewers, and because the account wasn’t as popular as others, it hadn’t been banned yet. Regardless, while the account’s name was a dead giveaway, not even making the effort to hide the use of hacks is downright, well, stupid!

Landon

Landon is a popular Fortnite streamer who has around 3.26 million followers on YouTube. He is by far the most high-profile streamer to have been banned mid-stream, although what he did was hardly malicious. Landon started using custom skins that one can easily find online, on various illegal websites.

Credit: youtube.com

However, these skins were not visible to his opponents, and is seen by Fortnite's developers as an offence worth banning. The custom skins downloaded from third-party applications have to be saved in the game files, which developers have strictly termed as cheating.

Credit: youtube.com

Further, when you are a Fortnite streamer with thousands of viewers, you are probably best-served not showing them all your custom skins. He was banned mid-stream, although the ban was later overturned, when he appealed.

You can watch the incidents mentioned above in the video below. It was originally posted by Top5Gaming on YouTube: