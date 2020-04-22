Fortnite Travis Scott Concert: Everything you need to know

Fortnite Travis Scott Concert is going to begin on 24th April

Fortnite has recently started picking up the pace on its content and has brought out new content for their player base quite frequently. The gamers' community has also been immensely receptive to these updates. The latest hype among the Fortnite community is the Fortnite's Travis Scott event, which will begin from 24th April.

The latest Fortnite update v12.14 also saw a bunch of leaks that were related to the upcoming event on Fortnite. The stage for this event is set with a rich beachfront view, just north of Sweaty Sands.

Travis Scott's Fortnite performance times

Friday, April 24 at 12 am BST

Friday, April 24 at 3 pm BST

Saturday, April 25 at 5 am BST

Saturday, April 25 at 4 pm BST

Saturday, April 25 at 11 pm BST

Here are the timings for the event (In EDT)

The following reminder has been issued by Epic Games to ensure that the event goes smoothly. Thus, gamers are encouraged to read it completely before enjoying it.

Advertisement

Download the Latest Update: The 12.41 update will be available starting on April 21. Leave yourself plenty of time to download the game depending on your connection speed so you're ready for the Fortnite Travis Scott Event.

The 12.41 update will be available starting on April 21. Leave yourself plenty of time to download the game depending on your connection speed so you're ready for the Fortnite Travis Scott Event. Get in the Game Early: Doors open 30 minutes before each show, so get there early to secure your spot. Our goal is to accommodate everyone possible. But, if capacity is reached, please join us for one of the other shows.

Doors open 30 minutes before each show, so get there early to secure your spot. Our goal is to accommodate everyone possible. But, if capacity is reached, please join us for one of the other shows. Creating Content: Check out this Creator Event Guide for all the info.

Check out this Creator Event Guide for all the info. Encore: The Astronomical tour dates are NOT region locked, but we’ve selected times to make sure everyone has a chance to attend.

However, Scott is not the first DJ who the Fortnite players have jammed with in-game.

Last February, Marshmellow enjoyed the first concert on Fortnite, which was received very well within the community. Millions of players gathered to witness the one of its kind live concert in a video game. The Fortnite player base saw a substantial spike during the days that led up to the event.

Here is a clipping from the Marshmellow live event.