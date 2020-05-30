TSM CEO fines ZexRow over vulgar statements during Ninja Fortnite Tournament

Ninja Battle's host interviewing ZexRow postmatch. (Image Credits Ninja on Mixerr)

Fortnite player TSM Zexrow has been under fire after spewing out vulgar comments during the Ninja Fortnite tournament.

The 19-year-old TSM prodigy was placed first in the first week of Ninja Battles. Alongside his Fortnite trio, Jonathan 'Calc' Weber and TSM teammate Mack 'MackWood' Aesoph, they were to split the $25,000 prize money among themselves.

What did ZexRow say during the Fortnite tournament?

However, things started to take a turn for the worse when ZexRow joined the post-match interview. The TSM player spoke out his mind with passion. In the process, the narrative quickly turned impolite. Zex took it upon himself to tirade players who did not place top 10 in the tournament.:

“Hopefully I do well in solos,” ZexRow said. “Last FNCS didn’t go too well, but I just made more than top nine in it. So everyone that didn’t place in top 10 can s*** my d**. They’re fu**** shi***. I don’t know why they talk sh*t. They’re actually also dogs*** and braindead. That’s all I’m saying.”

Here is a video of the same:

Warning: Offensive Language.

Shortly after his rant, the Fortnite pro took to Twitter and stated that:

"He forgot (that) kids and parents also watch the stream."

Advertisement

This was followed by another apology directed towards Ninja, as ZexRow explained his actions.

aww shit forgot parents watch I'm sorry 😭 — ZexRow (@TSM_ZexRow) May 28, 2020

I am actually really sorry about that, it was a really bad lapse in judgement and I didnt think in the moment and forgot that there was kids watching, and even so it was too far. Thank you to @Ninja for hosting the tournament and im sorry I ended it on that sour note — ZexRow (@TSM_ZexRow) May 28, 2020

Fans took to Twitter to express their dismay towards ZexRow's action. The young Fortnite pro tried to comfort the outraged fans by tweeting that he would opt out of TSM to avoid further misdirected hate towards the tournament.

Popular songwriter and the face behind a popular Fortnite emote 'Fishin', Jordan Fisher took to Twitter and advised ZexRow to learn from his mistakes and start afresh.

Homie, let the sun set. Recognize the stumble, learn from it, grow from it, turn it into wisdom and experience, share that wisdom and experience with others that need it when the time is right, and start fresh tomorrow. — Jordan Fisher (@jordanfisher) May 29, 2020

TSM CEO Andy Dinh issued his statement shortly after the incident.

He said that, effective immediately, ZexRow would be fined a month of his salary and said that TSM does not condone the behaviour displayed by ZexRow during the tournament.

Andy Dinh asserted that while ZexRow has been a valuable member of their clan, the behaviour he displayed would not be tolerated a second time.

"TSM echoes his apology to fans and the community, and he has expressed his sincere regret to us as well. We will be providing Zexrow with professional counseling and training, helping him to work on how he conducts himself - both publicly and privately, he added."

Zexrow's Fortnite trio partner, Mackwood took to Twitter and confirmed that he would also opt out of the Ninja Battle if Zex leaves. However, Young Calc had an entirely different take, indicating that he may consider parting ways with the TSM pro.