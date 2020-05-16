Fortnite: Uncovering the 'oglab.vip' free Fortnite skins scam

Uncovering a 'Free Fortnite Skins' scam that could potentially snatch your Fortnite account away (Image Credits: Express.co.uk)

Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale game. The popular BR label draws thousands of players from around the world every day. While the incoming traffic is a great sign for Epic Games (Fortnite's parent company), it also draws a ton of negative attention. Scammers and internet frauds often look to capitalise on the game's popularity.

In essence, Fortnite is a free-for-all game. However, the majority of its profits are drawn from cosmetic purchases made in-game. These primarily include Fortnite skins and emotes, which are available in the Fortnite item shop.

Cosmetics can only be purchased from the Fortnite item shop for a set amount of V-Bucks, which is the in-game currency that can be bought via the Epic Games Store. The cosmetics potentially earn Epic Games millions of dollars every month, due to their wild popularity among Fortnite players.

Rare Fortnite skins like the 'Recon Expert', the 'Renegade Raider', and the 'Royal Bomber' have huge demand due to their exclusivity. Naturally, this has caught the attention of many, including an online website that scams players with the promise of free Fortnite skins.

How does oglab.vip scam Fortnite players?

Oglab.vip is a traffic outsourcing website that deceptively disguises itself as a 'free Fortnite skins' website to drive traffic to it. It then redistributes the people visiting its website to other online portals, and could possibly be compensated for it.

Players who visit oglab.vip in the hope of leaving with a free Fortnite skin are prompted to enter their Fortnite name and choose the platform they play on.

The website then conveniently displays a "generating" screen. In reality, however, these are just a few codes running in the oglab.vip background, and have nothing to do with Fortnite skins at all.

Oglab.vip has no possible way of accessing and injecting a "free Fortnite skin" into your account. Epic Games secures the user accounts with multiple layers of protection, including 2FA, which renders any attempt at unauthorised access a failure.

In order to put an end to this online fraud run by oglab.vip, we request our readers to share this article with their friends who play Fortnite. Help save them from wasting their time on an online scam.