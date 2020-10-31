Fortnite: Upcoming leaks in the game

Fortnite is probably the most popular battle royale game out there. 100 players are dropped on to an island, and then the fight to survive ensues. The last man or woman standing wins. That's all there is to Fortnite.

Recent collaborations with Marvel have seen brand new characters being added to the game, along with a plethora of new challenges. The community behind the game is pretty strong as well, with a few individuals going into the code of the game, mining data to see if there are any potential releases that the game might receive shortly. Read on to find about all the new content that Fortnite will be receiving.

Upcoming Fortnite Leaks

#1 Dual Pistols

The dual pistols that Mystique was seen sporting sometime back are making a return this time. We're not really sure if these pistols are going to be here for good, or if they will vanish again, but we're sure that they will be back.

Mystique has a Mythic weapon in the works.



It's called "Mystique's Dual Auto Pistols", and it appears she will use 2 machine pistols, or twin Uzi's. The guns might have similar stats to the P90's Epic variant.



It looks like the machine pistols will finally be in the game! pic.twitter.com/6g22WGojuF — Mang0e👻- Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) September 28, 2020

#2 Fire Ball and Fire Jump Ability

These abilities are still not very clear. They sound super cool but it still lacks some clarity. These abilities are scheduled to be a part of the arsenal of a new hero. It'll probably be Captain Marvel who wields these abilities, or it could also go to Ghost Rider.

The "Fire Ball" & "Fire Jump" abilities will probably be added in this week's update. (Reposted with higher quality) pic.twitter.com/xKrMB4HNMj — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 12, 2020

#3 New Currency

Fortnite is expected to have a new currency dropping pretty shortly. This currency is going to be called a wad, and drops in four different blocks.

Small Wad Stash: 25

Medium Wad Stash: 100

Large Wad Stash: 250

Wad Safe: 500

What this currency will be used for is still unknown but it'll probably be used in the item shop or maybe the vending machines will make a return.

A new "Wad" item/currency got added this update to the loot pool, it's planned to spawn in stashes & a safe (thanks to @Not0fficer for the help):



- Small Wad Stash: 25

- Medium Wad Stash: 100

- Large Wad Stash: 250

- Wad Safe: 500 — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 27, 2020

#4 Iron Man's Jetpack

Iron man is receiving a new jetpack, which also comes with self regenerating fuel. Chances are this may be the third mythic item that Iron Man receives in Fortnite. This jetpack is definitely different from the other jetpacks that were available previously.

A new Iron Man Jet Pack appears to be in the works.



This is unrelated to the repulsor gloves, these variables are for something totally different. The gadget uses fuel, and it seems to slowly regen over time. Not sure when or where we will see this item. pic.twitter.com/GdqJG9zWTN — Mang0e👻- Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) September 23, 2020

Here's how the jetpack may sound as well.

These sounds were added this update and they're related to an iron man jet pack gadget which has a loot pool id, i have no more info other than this. pic.twitter.com/4kE6t66owX — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 28, 2020

#5 The Helicarrier

The Nexus war is almost upon us in Fortnite, and to battle the almighty Galactus, SHIELD is getting its defenses ready. That means the Helicarrier is inbound, and will be found in game for the finale, before the season ends.

#6 Christmas Event

If leaked files are to be believed, then we'll be getting a new NPC for the Christmas event in Fortnite. Given the fact that Epic Games loves experimenting with NPCs, it's not unnatural for the game to receive a Snowman NPC this Christmas.

More leaks about the Snowman NPC, here is the text that it displays:



- Greetings my Hot blooded friend, which task would you like to perform for me?

- You Look Hot...

- Magic Claw

- Thanks

- Find Chests

- Not Yet

- Find those chests!

- You won't ever see this

- Here ya go! — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 26, 2020

#7 The Slurp Bazooka

A new item known as the Slurp Bazooka is in the works, and it could be an upgraded version of the Bandage bazooka as well, since they share the same mesh. This weapon in Fortnite is supposed to be a part of the Waffle Truck set. It could really give the meta a nice little shake if it were to heal both health and shields, so this one's worth keeping an eye out for.

Cool info on the Slurp Bazooka:



Epic will be using a new Projectile Blueprint with this gun, called "DrillRocket".



The Slurp gun is using the mesh for a Bandage Bazooka rn, so they may share similar mechanics.



This weapon's part of the new "WaffleTruck" weapon set. https://t.co/ox6EoX9RO1 pic.twitter.com/ygdA26gyXb — Mang0e👻- Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) October 22, 2020

#8 The Fire Extinguisher

Environmental fire effects were added pretty recently to the game, and it's pretty witty on Epic Games' part to add an object which can actively put out the fire.

#9 MadCap Quests

It looks like Bud the Mushroom is finally making a return this time. We aren't really sure when he'll be back, but he'll be back soon, as a part of the MadCap Quests.

We will be getting a quest/challenge that uses the Madcap model and it will use these sounds, i have no other infos but i'll try to find some. pic.twitter.com/JvW82aoFVh — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 26, 2020

#10 Weapons

Apart from the leaked mythic weapons which I've spoken about previously, around 10 new weapons are in the works as well, including the Dragon Breath Sniper. Chances are this sniper will be able to shoot incendiary bullets.

Some new unfinished weapons got added pic.twitter.com/ZZpg5AKQ6g — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 13, 2020

#11 Item Shop and Skins

The item shop in Fortnite keeps getting a makeover every now and then. Since we know that there's a new season imminent, chances are the item shop will be receiving a makeover pretty soon. Apart from that, just like every season, a brand new range of skins are going to be added to the game.

For Lachlan fans though, there's a new Lachlan skin which is inbound as well.

Been dreaming of this day ever since I fell in love with the game back in 2017.



Proud to annouce Lachlan x @FortniteGame Icon Series!



Official reveal of the skin coming soon...⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ixJBrMqSsw — PWR Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) October 30, 2020

#12 Refuelling

Till now, we knew that cars needed to be refueled in Fortnite. But if we are to believe the leaks, then very soon boats and choppers will also need to be refueled.

Choppers and Boat's may need to use fuel in the near future....



2 new variables were added to control fueling functions for Choppers (Hoagie) and Boats (Meatball). They are currently disabled.



Default.Hoagie.FuelEnabled = 0.0

Default.Meatball.FuelEnabled = 0.0 — Mang0e👻- Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) September 23, 2020

#13 GI Joe and Star Trek themed Content

In a recent tweet, Donald Mustard spoke about the fun meeting he had over Zoom, and said that he'd hidden clues in the background.

That was SO fun and SO inspiring! Super cool to hang out with a bunch of awesome people who all LOVE the art of games!



Trying to count how many clues to future stuff I’ve hidden into the background of my ‘wfh’ space... https://t.co/m4lxWPt3ks — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) October 25, 2020

Fortnite fans went through the background and spotted these.

ICYMI: Yesterday Donald Mustard was in a video call with others regarding The Game Awards. However, within his tweet, he stated he had hidden clues in the background.



A GiJoe figure can be seen on the left, as well as a Star Trek poster in the back.https://t.co/DCWmmvsjQC pic.twitter.com/6EaFB6fydU — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) October 26, 2020

So chances are we're going to be getting new GI Joe and Star Trek themed content pretty soon.

We'll keep everyone updated as and when there's more information available about further Fortnite leaks.