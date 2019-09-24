Fortnite Update: Epic announces skill-based matchmaking to Fortninte Battle Royale and Ninja is disappointed!

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 8 // 24 Sep 2019, 10:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fortnite Battle Royale

With Fortnite's Season X coming to an end soon, Epic Games have announced in one of their official blog posts dated September 23, 2019, that they ought to introduce "improved matchmaking logic to Battle Royale core modes.

" They have stated that this practice would create fairer matched and that the update would roll out in the v10.40 update. The blog post began as follows:

Hey everyone, Since Battle Royale launched, the matchmaking strategy for our core modes has remained mostly unchanged. Over the past two years, however, the range of player skill has grown considerably. In Arena, we use Hype-based matchmaking to ensure players are matched evenly across platforms.

What will change?

With this change going live post the v10.40 update, players would be more likely to match with counterparts holding a similar skill set.

"We will slowly roll this out to all regions across Battle Royale core modes as we test and monitor how it performs. We’re excited to get this out for everyone to play with and will continue to update the system." the blog post mentioned.

We're making improvements to matchmaking beginning in update v10.40.



Read more about it here: https://t.co/HTlVQ8XovT — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 23, 2019

Bots to enter Fortnite?

The blog post mentioned that bots will be added Fortnite Season 11. The bots "will behave similarly to normal players and will help provide a better path for players to grow in skill."

The update also added that the bots will work along with the new matchmaking system and that players would face lesser bots as their skills improve. While a lot of players are disappointed about this, some agree to its pragmatic side.

So we most likely won’t see bots in our games? Based on how it’s worded, it’s just for newer players (which, hey, can’t be a bad thing).



Ex...



0-10 games played: 50 bots

11-50 games played: 15 bots

51-100 games: 5 bots

101+ games: 0 bots (?)



We just need Siphon with SBMM! 👍🏼 — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) September 23, 2019

Advertisement

WILDCAT and Ninja's reaction to the update

In one of his regular Fortnite streams, popular Fortnite Battle Royale streamer Ninja and his Duo teammate WILDCAT were discussing the new matchmaking update.

"It works if you're bad," said WILDCAT while Ninja questioned "Hasn't it (Skill-based matchmaking) like never worked? (Or) am I wrong?"

"I think it's just gonna be a bunch of smurfs... It's gonna be a bunch of good players who're gonna be playing but the good players don't always want to play against good players. They're just gonna surf and they're gonna keep clapping kids who're in lower" Ninja added.

"I think it is very necessary for the game to continue but most people are gonna hate it in terms of like the hardcore player base" WILDCAT rightly pointed out in the stream. On September 23, 2019, he tweeted:

Skill Based Matchmaking in Fortnite...



Definitely knew it was coming. Kinda had to. Idk if this will make it easier for me to make videos or harder lol



If all my games are against sweats I won't be making too many videos on it that's for sure. — Tyler | Code WILDCAT (@I_AM_WILDCAT) September 23, 2019