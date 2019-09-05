Fortnite Update: Everything about the Zapper Trap getting disabled

The Zapper Trap (Image source: Epic Games)

The Zapper Trap was added to Fortnite Battle Royale in the latest v10.20 content update and as the leakers online had suggested, the item came with an epic rarity, a reload time of 2.0 and damage of 50 every two seconds with a maximum stack size of four. The item was introduced on September 03, 2019 in the v.10.20 content update and was removed by Epic Games within 24 hours for its launch due to issues "kicking players from matches."

As soon as the new Zapper Trap was launched into Fortnite Battle Royale, the community began flooding Epic Games with reports of issues hindering their game play. Fortnite's official Twitter on September 03, 2019 tweeted

"As we investigate the issue kicking players from matches, we have temporarily disabled the Zapper Trap. We will provide an update when the Zapper Trap is re-enabled."

While the Tweet points out that Fortnite has disabled the Zapper Trap because players have reported of getting kicked out of matches, there was no contextual explanation describing the connection between the two events. "It's because of the editing counter, can't let dem playas fight timmys" a Reddit user by the name Lisabonne had mentioned.

The Fortnite-playing twitterati seemed to extremely unconvinced of what the Zapper Trap had to offer and Epic Games' unceasing fiasco with the updation/ introduction of in-game items and their subsequent disabling.

While some of them were campaigning for a permanent removal of the item,

"Or just make a test server and test before u add dumb items/changes to the game" suggested Carter. "But it shouldn’t be it’s treated as a real game since there is a very important competitive scene backing this game" he added.

With too many botching gameplay, updates, skin and item additions this season, social media platforms have been flooding with reports and rebukes from the community. Popular streamers like Dr.Disrespect too have publicly bashed Epic Games and an accordant gameplay could only be anticipated.