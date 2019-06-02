Fortnite Update: Patch Notes of v9.10 Are Out

Fortnite

Fortnite recently launched a new patch version v9.10. There are lot of new features that is released in this new update. But before talking about the patch notes of this update, there is a great news for Fortnite players. The most popular E3 known as Electronic Entertainment Export is a trade event of Video Game Industry. Fortnite is also available in this E3 2019.

Fortnite has also announced about the E3 event in their blog:-

The Battle Bus is en-route to E3 2019 in downtown Los Angeles and the whole squad is coming. Drop by the Fortnite booth #601 in the South Hall of the LA Convention Center or snag a prime seat for the Summer Block Party event featuring your favorite Fortnite creators and celebrities.Find us on the E3 show floor in the South Hall of the LA Convention Center at booth #601 from June 11 - 13. Play popular Creative games with friends at the Time Trials, Arcade and Player vs Player stations. There are new games to play every day... don’t miss out! And there’s plenty to explore at the booth, including free snacks to munch on and the chance to win amazing prizes. Bring the whole squad, there’s something for everyone. Purchase your E3 Attendee badge here.

Now lets come to the Patch notes of V9.10 Fortnite:-

1. New Weapon:- A burst SMG weapon is now available in game which is very over powered in close range fights.

Stats of this weapon are:

Fires a quick 4 round bullet burst.

Deals 23, 24, 25 damage in single bullet.

1.75x headshot multiplier.

Can hold upto 24 round magazine.

Uses Light Ammo.

2. Gameplay:-

#New Ground Floors: Alter your creations flooring to capture the correct atmosphere!

#Mine Theme: Create your own mineshaft to explore!

3. New heroes:- A new hero has been added to the event store which is named as Fousil Southie. This hero is available in the Event Store starting May 29 at 8 PM Eastern Time.

4. Missions + Systems:- New wargames simulation has been added: Hexed

5. New buildings and galleries:- Bunch of new buildings and galleries has also been added to game.

These are the main patch notes of this new update. To read detailed patch notes click here.

