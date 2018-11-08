Fortnite Update: V6.22 Brings Heavy AR, Fan Favorite Blitz Mode and NFL Skins

Patch v6.22 update notes

The post halloween season update is here. The latest update patch v6.22 has been released and has brought in some major changes in the game. There is a new weapon - the heavy AR and also a couple of renewed game modes. To be more detailed with the patch, read below.

The heavy assault rifle is a brand new addition the roster and it packs so much damage. It is safe to say its the Assault rifle that deals the most damage in the game in battle royale mode right now.

It is available in rare, epic and legendary variants, dealing 44, 46, 48 damage respectively. It comes with a magazine of 25 bullets per round. The heavy assault rifle can be found in floor loot, chests, Vending Machines, and Supply Drops .

Another thing to note is that the pumpkin launcher has been reverted back to the standard rocket launcher as the halloween event is finally over. The balloon drop rate has been reduced drastically from 12.2% to 2.3% .

The fan favorite blitz mode has been bought back into the game. For those of you who don't know its a fast paced battle royale game similar to the general regular game. The entire game gets over in 15 minutes or even less. Another thing is that, the map has extra resources spawned everywhere. Some more details in this mode are:

• The storm is already moving in at the beginning of the match, choose your landing spot carefully!

• Wait time between storms is significantly shorter than usual; maximum match length is 15 minutes.

• Increased chances of treasure chests spawning from 50-70% to 80-90%.

• Increased chances of ammo boxes spawning from 65-80% to 85-95%.

• Reduced empty floor loot spawn chance from 21.5% to 3.55%

• Resource harvesting amounts increased by 50%.

• Increased materials found on the ground from 20 to 60 per instance.

• Increased number, spawn rate & the descent speed of Supply Drops.

• Increased number of llamas spawned by 4x.

• Removed shopping carts.

Epic games has also announced that Fortnite and the NFL are teaming up for the ultimate football face-off. Starting November 9 at 5:30 AM IST, players will be able to purchase NFL themed Outfits from the Fortnite Item Shop.