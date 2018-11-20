Fortnite Update: v6.30 patch notes introducing a New Limited Time Mode and Brand New Weapon
Epic Games has just released patch v6.30 for Fortnite, which includes a new Limited Time Mode, weapon, tournament and some minor safe zone changes. The new Limited Time Mode (LTM) is called Wild West and is a new addition to their big catalogue of Limited Time modes.
New Limited Time Mode: Wild West
In the Wild West LTM, players fight for victory royale using weapons and items such as Shotguns, Hunting Rifles and Dynamites.
Weapons
- Hunting Rifle
- Pump Shotgun
- Double Barrel Shotgun
- Six Shooter
- Minigun
Items
- Campfire
- Bandages
- Medical Kits
- Dynamite
- Slurp Juice
- Supply Drops can contain
- Epic Six Shooters
- Legendary Double Barrel Shotguns and Miniguns
- Slurp Juice
New Weapon: Dynamite
Dynamites come in stacks of 3 and are available in floor loot, Vending Machines, chests, Supply Drops, and Supply Llamas. It deals 70 damage to players and 800 to structures. The area of effect is in a cylinder shape and the range is shorter than a Grenade. When used, it will initiate a 5-second timer which must be thrown and can't be cancelled.
Event Update: Scavenger Pop-Up Cup Duos
The Scavenger mode was released a few days ago and has received some minor updates.
- The material cap for 500 Wood, 500 Brick, 500 Metal has now been reduced to 300
- Grenades and Clingers increased drop count from 3 to 5
- Circle 3 safe zone reduced from 20000 to 15000
- Circle 4 safe zone reduced from 10000 to 7500
- Supply drop rate in later circles has increased.
Save the World Updates
Store Update: 8 Bit Demo back in Weekly Store
8 Bit Demo, previously available only in the Blockbuster event has now returned to the Weekly Store for a limited time. He will be available between November 7 and November 28.
New Weapon: Ghost Pistol
Ghost Pistol is a limited availability item, which fires slow but can pass through walls and enemies. The item will be available between November 21 and November 27 on the Weekly Store.