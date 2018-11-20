Fortnite Update: v6.30 patch notes introducing a New Limited Time Mode and Brand New Weapon

Epic Games has just released patch v6.30 for Fortnite, which includes a new Limited Time Mode, weapon, tournament and some minor safe zone changes. The new Limited Time Mode (LTM) is called Wild West and is a new addition to their big catalogue of Limited Time modes.

New Limited Time Mode: Wild West

In the Wild West LTM, players fight for victory royale using weapons and items such as Shotguns, Hunting Rifles and Dynamites.

Weapons

Hunting Rifle

Pump Shotgun

Double Barrel Shotgun

Six Shooter

Minigun

Items

Campfire

Bandages

Medical Kits

Dynamite

Slurp Juice

Supply Drops can contain

Epic Six Shooters

Legendary Double Barrel Shotguns and Miniguns

Slurp Juice

New Weapon: Dynamite

Dynamites come in stacks of 3 and are available in floor loot, Vending Machines, chests, Supply Drops, and Supply Llamas. It deals 70 damage to players and 800 to structures. The area of effect is in a cylinder shape and the range is shorter than a Grenade. When used, it will initiate a 5-second timer which must be thrown and can't be cancelled.

Event Update: Scavenger Pop-Up Cup Duos

The Scavenger mode was released a few days ago and has received some minor updates.

The material cap for 500 Wood, 500 Brick, 500 Metal has now been reduced to 300

Grenades and Clingers increased drop count from 3 to 5

Circle 3 safe zone reduced from 20000 to 15000

Circle 4 safe zone reduced from 10000 to 7500

Supply drop rate in later circles has increased.

Save the World Updates

Store Update: 8 Bit Demo back in Weekly Store

8 Bit Demo, previously available only in the Blockbuster event has now returned to the Weekly Store for a limited time. He will be available between November 7 and November 28.

New Weapon: Ghost Pistol

Ghost Pistol is a limited availability item, which fires slow but can pass through walls and enemies. The item will be available between November 21 and November 27 on the Weekly Store.

Ghost Pistol