Fortnite update: What Fortnite x IT: Chapter 2 might have in store

Fortnite x IT: Chapter 2 (Image source: Twitter)

Epic Games' popular Battle Royal game, Fortnite, has now collaborated with Bill Skarsgard starrer It: Chapter Two that is set to release tomorrow, September 06, 2019. The game recently saw a few in-game teasers with a red balloon and eerie laughing noises.

The Fortnite Battle Royale players have already begun seeing red balloons across the map. Many have taken it to their social media pages to express their excitement by sharing a recording of pricking open the red balloon and hearing Pennywise's sly laugh. Sources from Twitter suggest that the balloon could be seen in locations such as Pleasant Park, Salty Springs, Paradise Palms, and Mega Mall.

""Don't you want a... balloon?" Here is where to find all the balloons on the #Fortnite map" Twitter user Lydia Deneez had tweeted on September 05, 2019.

Where to find the balloon in Fortnite (Image Source: Lydia Deneez, Twitter)

With Halloween around the corner, the Fortnite playing community is just expecting this crossover to set an early start to the festive season. As for what could be in store for Fortnite x It: Chapter 2 in terms of content within the game, it could be speculated that Epic will put out Pennywise cosmetics, item skins, etc. The chances for the game to have a limited time mode or LTM to pour in rewards for players will also be high, in case the studio plans to repeat history.

The Twitterati already seemed to be excited about the collaboration and Twitch streamer Appolo VE tweeted "We are getting a #Pennywise skin in the Item Shop 🎈" and had posted the following image on August 29, 2019.

The Pennywise skin posted by Appolo VE on Twitter

Besides this stellar collaboration, whistleblowers have also speculated a Fortnite x Splatoon mashup in the future. HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News tweeted on September 05, 2019 that "We **MIGHT** see a Fortnite x Splatoon Collab..Found a skin & backbling! (they were added recently to a secret place)"

We **MIGHT** see a Fortnite x Splatoon Collab..

Found a skin & backbling! (they were added recently to a secret place)



-CID_TBD_Athena_Commando_M_SquidKid

-BID_TBD_SquidKid

Credits -> Me, @s1l0x & @Lucas7yoshi pic.twitter.com/Xt4CYj3lIw — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) September 5, 2019

