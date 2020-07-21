Fortnite v13.30 Update: When are cars coming out in the game?

The official Fortnite v13.30 update has finally arrived with a host of changes. Fortnite players can download the same from the Epic Games Launcher. The size of the update for different platforms is as follows:
- PC: 1.77 GB
- Xbox: 2.48 GB
- PS4: 3 GB
- iOS: 1.7 GB
- Nintendo: 5.4 GB
Meanwhile, the update for Android devices has been delayed and will be available in a few hours.
Fortnite players across the globe are eagerly waiting for cars to be released in the game. Thus, here is everything that we know regarding cars in Fortnite.
Fortnite cars in v13.30 update
Unfortunately, the much-awaited arrival of cars has been delayed by the developers. According to reliable sources, cars will drop separately in the game and will not require a significant update.
According to Merl, we will see cars in Fortnite on or before 23rd July 2020, the same day when cars challenges will be out.
Meanwhile, Hypex has revealed some essential information regarding cars and Petrol Jerrycans.
Cars
- If you strike a player too hard, you might fall out of the vehicle.
- Cars inflict 200 damage when they explode from close-range & 50 from long-range.
- If you hit a player with a car, they bounce.
Jerrycans
- You can shoot while holding Jerrycans.
- if Jerrycans explode, they inflict 99 damage to players & 250 to vehicles
The new update has introduced a whole lot of cosmetics and skins in the game. You can read the complete patch notes in the article mentioned below:
