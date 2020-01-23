Fortnite v11.50 update & bug fixes - Last update of Season 1, Chapter 2

'Fornite v11.50 is expected to hit in a while

While the majority of the community expected the v11.40 to be the last update for Chapter 2 2, Season 1, Fortnite developers seem to have different plans for us with another update, i.e v11.50, on its way in a few days.

The update is also believed to the final one for this season since the next update as leaked by Data miners is v12.00.

next update:

- 11.50 (last for this season)



followed by:

- 12.00 (next season) — joe (@M1xV2) January 15, 2020

v12.00 will mark the beginning of Season 2 of Chapter two which has been long-awaited by the whole community due to the content drought that has currently hit Fortnite. While the idea of a new season is definitely exciting, here is what all the bug fixes that v11.50 update has in store for us.

Fixed in next update:

Source (@M1xV2, Twitter.)

[Battle Royale]

- Progress for "Earn Gold Scavenger Medals" Ripley vs. Sludge Overtime Challenge not tracking in Team Rumble.

- Goalbound Set Outfits have number in front instead of back.

- Sidegrading feature present in competitive playlists.

[Battle Royale]

- Unintentionally editing building pieces through floors.

- Can't edit structures when looking straight down or straight up.

- New console players may have matchmaking issues when first linking their account

[Creative]

- Unable to shoot or aim down sights after being eliminated in round based games such as box fights.

Needless to say, the lack of content is Fortnite is not the only issue that players have been facing. There are numerous glitches and bugs that ruin the gaming experience for players, especially the ones who are into the competitive scene since a small bug could hold them back from and make the difference between losing or winning.

The community's expectations are at their highest points from Epic Games with their release of Season 2. Many demand that old POI's such as Tilted etc make a return, while many only want a simple promise of regular updates.