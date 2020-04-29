Fortnite v12.50 Patch Notes: Risky Reels back, Heavy Sniper Nerfed, FPS issues Fixed, New 'Party Royale' Gamemode' & more!

Leaked loading screen from v12.50 update

Here is everything that data miners have discovered after the v12.50 Fortnite update that has recently been rolled out.

Following every Update, Epic Games, the developers of Fortnite, add new files to the game. They usually contain bits of information regarding new cosmetics, in-game challenges, emotes, or other changes in the Battle Royale / Save the World game modes.

The Fornite Chapter 2, Season 2, has now been extended until 4th June. Season 2 was initially supposed to end on 30th April.

The extension of the second season may have come as a piece of excellent news to many players as they would now have more time to complete their challenges. v12.50 will be the penultimate Update of this season. v12.60 is expected within 2 to 3 weeks and will take us one step close to Season 3.

Leaked Cosmetics and Additions in v12.50:

Leaked Skins v12.50

Leaked cosmetics v12.50

A new game mode titled 'Party Royale' has also made its way into the game files.

'Party Royale' leaked map

The description for this game mode reads the following:

Advertisement

Party Royale. All chill, no sweat.

Party Royale is a new experimental and evolving space. Leave your weapons and mats behind. We plan to run some tests here this Friday @ 9pm EST. These are subject to change, but feel free to come by and check it out.

Here is everything we know about the game mode so far:

Locations in Party Royale:



- Boat Race 1

- Boat Race 2

- Glider Drop

- Main Stage

- Obstacle Course

- Pirate Cove

- Race Center

- Theater

- The Hub

- Giant Skeleton

- Mountain Peak

- Fishing Pond

- Secret Beach

- Soccer Field

- Boat Ramps — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) April 29, 2020

Things you can get in Party Royale:



- Water Balloons

- Quad Crasher

- Paint Launcher

- Boat

- Tomato Grenade

- Paint Grenade

- Burger Grenade

- Fishing Pole

- Crash Pad

- Bow Plunger

- Choppa

- Boogie Bomb — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) April 29, 2020

Everyone's favourite 'Heavy Snipers' has received a substantial nerf.

Heavy Sniper rifle gets nerfed with v12.50 Update

A new set of challenges titled 'Local Domination' have also made their way into the game. Here is everything we know about Local Domination so far.

These challenges are the part 2 to the previous set of challenges and will release 14 days after the challenges releasing Thursday. [May 14th] pic.twitter.com/k0UXarM4yu — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) April 29, 2020

Risky Reels have now made an official return to the Chapter 2, Season 2 Map. The question mark icon will change to POI's name upon landing there.

Risky Reels is now officially a named POI in Chapter 2. pic.twitter.com/9HtkaaTMey — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) April 29, 2020

Risky Reels in-game.

Deadpool will supposedly receive his own mini-game inside the 'Party Royale' mode. iFireMonkey leaked an image of in-game sprites that feature Deadpool, confirming this leak.

Deadpool will have his own minigame you can play at the Party Royale place.



Here are some sprites. pic.twitter.com/U3rU7SHs5q — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) April 29, 2020

Fortnite v12.50 Patch Notes - Bug Fixes

The following issues have been fixed in v12.50 update.

1) Frame rate and resolution drops in v12.41

Description: We're aware of an issue that may cause frame rate and resolution drops, particularly when panning the camera view in specific directions.

We are working towards improvements in our next game update.

2) Local Challenges are not appearing when entering a new area

Description: Local Challenges may not appear on-screen when players enter a new area.

3) "Block damage with a Kingsman" Challenge not tracking progress

Description: Skye's 'Block damage with a Kingsman' Challenge may not track progress.