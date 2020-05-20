Fortnite v12.60 update size
- Fortnite v12.60 update is out and it can be downloaded from Epic Games Launcher.
- A few bug fixes have been introduced and the servers have a downtime before the update gets rolled out.
Fortnite update v12.60 is officially available to download as the server downtime begins for PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch. Epic Games officially announced that the servers would be down for an hour.
The tweet also read, 'Thank you for being among The Agency’s finest.' We still don't know what it means for the players, although perhaps a gift or something would make sense.
Patch notes seem to have some bug fixes in them as well which are given below.
- Hit Indicators show the wrong direction.
- Riot Control Baton Pickaxe temporarily disabled.
- Dragacorn Glider temporarily disabled in competitive playlists.
The Dragacorn Glider can be refunded by the players if they want to return as there have been some impressive leaks which have surfaced on the online platform now.
Fortnite servers have been taken down for maintenance
The downtime has begun and the update is out. The size of the update is around 1.07GB and it can be installed through the Epic Games launcher.
It's been a long while since Fortnite received an actual update. Thus, it would be interesting to see if leakers or data miners can get their hands onto something extraordinary this time.
Fortnite is planning something big as we saw the Doomsday Device working on the back of the Midas' room. This update will surely bring a lot of players back into the game and will create the much-needed hype before the next chapter drops.
Apart from all the leaks, there were a lot of bug fixes not only on PC but also on Andriod, IOS and Switch as well. Players who were facing log-in issues on their devices should have an enriching experience playing the game.
As the update goes live, we will be coming back with more leaks on the game and explain how can it influence the whole Fortnite community and what are the cool new things that are going to be added in the future to the Fortnite item store.