Fortnite v13.20 Patch Notes: Car Race LTM, 8000 free vBucks, Captain America confirmed, and more!

Fortnite v13.20 update is now live and has introduced a horde of massive changes.

Fortnite ultimate edition owners (StW) are eligible to receive 8000 bucks as a reward along with a new skin.

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

Fortnite v13.20 Patch notes and bug fixes (Image Credits: Epic Games)

The Fortnite v13.20 update is now live. Players can head right over to the Epic Games launcher to download the second update for Fortnite Season 3.

During Chapter 2, Season 2, regular Fortnite updates were seemingly scarce. However, based on the frequent updates coming in this season, players may not have to worry about 'running out of content' anymore.

The Fortnite v13.20 update highlights feature a new LTM, the addition of the much-hyped Flaregun, possibly a new 'hero' in the game and a horde of cosmetic items (skins, emotes, pickaxes, etc.)

Fortnite v13.20 Patch Notes

All new Cosmetic additions

As is the case with most updates, Fortnite v13.20 will bring in tons of new skins and other cosmetic items in the game. It is highly likely that some of these items may have relevance to the Fortnite Season 3 storyline.

Here are all the cosmetics that have made their way in the game with Fortnite v13.20 update

Advertisement

Along with new items, a few existing cosmetics have also received additional selectable styles.

New Variants pic.twitter.com/Yc1t4Z3gw7 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 30, 2020

A new bundle which features three skins wrapped in gold and white have also been found in the game files.

Chaos Agent

Wild Card

Hush

New Fortnite Bundle found in 13.20 Fortnite update (Image Credits: iFireMonkey)

Save The World - New Metal Team leader & 8000 vBucks

The following items will be available for Fortnite ultimate edition owners (StW)

For quite some time now, STW players have been constantly demanding new additions to the PvE mode.

The new Fortnite update seems to have introduced a handsome reward of 8000 vBucks, along with a new 'Metal Team leader skin'.

Note: The aforementioned rewards can only be claimed if you own Fortnite Ultimate Edition.

NEW SAVE THE WORLD PACKS

Starting Thursday, we’re introducing a new Save the World pack series that benefits Commanders both new and old. Today, we’re happy to announce the first pack of the series: The Metal Team Leader Pack. pic.twitter.com/WdnGXXWtms — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 30, 2020

Race Car LTM

Although there isn't an official confirmation from Epic Games regarding the new LTM, data-miners have discovered in-game files that hint towards a new LTM where players can race with one another.

Here is the tweet from iFireMonkey:

New LTM:



"Chrome"



Currently completely placeholder descriptions however it appears it will be a racing LTM due to it featuring a white checkered flag and "Fuel Settings" — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 30, 2020

Shortly after, new posters that feature four different vehicles were also explored.

new posters got added



- Bear

- Mudflap

- Prevalent

- Whiplash pic.twitter.com/YLbGBrJNkm — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 30, 2020

New Gameplay Tags [BR]:



- Refill Vehicle

- Flopping Rabbit [Consumable]

-- Force End

-- Snapped

- Grappling Gun [Consumable]

- Traveler Defend

- Traveler Attack — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 30, 2020

Captain American could be the new 'Superhero' to feature in-game

A popular Fortnite data-leaker FortTroy, while scavenging the game files stumbled upon an interesting addition which could possibly be a hint towards the next 'superhero' addition in Fortnite Season 3.

they have also updated some files related to the Marvel Series, will this hero be Captain America? pic.twitter.com/hH8Y4XeHAa — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 30, 2020

Captain America... ? pic.twitter.com/M8wFQIA44j — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 30, 2020

Fortnite v13.20 Patch notes (List of all bug fixes with the new update)

General

1) Missing styles for the Specialist Pickaxe and Arroyo Pack Back Bling.

Description: Some players may be missing styles for the Specialist Pickaxe and Arroyo Pack Back Bling.

2) Rage Emote fire effect remaining on/near players.

Description: After players use the Rage Emote, the Emote's fire effect may remain on or near them.

3) Emotes playing over Main Stage music in Party Royale.

Description: On occasion, Emote music can be heard while at the Main Stage in Party Royale.

4) Sandstorm Outfit missing hair.

Description: We're investigating an issue where some players may see Sandstorm missing her hair when equipping the 'No Mask No Cowl' style.

Battle Royale (List of all bugs that have now been fixed)

1) Fall damage from Ziplines when landing in shallow water.

Description: After dropping from a Zipline, players may take fall damage when landing in shallow water.

2) Epic & Legendary SMGs sometimes cannot be Sidegraded.

3) Damaging Marauders counting towards Storm Surge.

Description: Storm Surge can be contributed to by damaging Marauders.

4) Chug Splash does not heal when thrown inside of a bush.

Description: We're aware of an issue that is preventing players from gaining the healing effect of Chug Splashes when using them inside of a bush.

5) Supply Drops may sometimes push loot under the map.

Description: Supply Drops, especially when found in vaults, may sometimes push loot inaccessibly under the map floor when opened.