Fortnite v13.30 patch notes: Cars delayed, Midas' return teased, Skinned Peely and more

Fortnite v13.30 update is now live, and players can head to the Epic Games launcher and download the new patch. The Fortnite battle royale island is continuously evolving, with water levels dropping, new POI’s emerging and much more.

Contrary to the previous Fortnite v13.20 update — which primarily introduced cosmetics — the new patch is expected to add significant changes that are bound to affect the ongoing meta.

Although the alleged addition of cars in Fortnite remains a standout element, the new patch highlights also feature new challenges, birthday rewards and a horde of new cosmetic items.

Note: You can find bug fixes implemented with the new Fortnite update towards the end of this article.

Fortnite v13.30 update size (Platform wise)

PC: 1.77 GB

Xbox: 2.48 GB

PS4: 3 GB

iOS: 1.7 GB

Nintendo: 5.4 GB

Fortnite v13.30 patch notes – All cosmetic additions (skins, backbling, wraps and more)

A new bundle featuring a ‘skinned’ version of the community beloved Peely, along with two female skins, is expected to be sold.

New cosmetic additions (Image Credits: SizzyLeaks)

The mysterious Mannequin skin has also been found in the game files. Although its origin is still unknown, theories suggest that Manny will be introduced further down the line as an essential addition to the ongoing Chapter 2, Season 3 storyline.

Popular Fortnite data leaker Sizzy also revealed a handful of new skins expected to drop after the v13.30 update.

Fortnite’s third birthday rewards can also be collected after completing challenges on the said day.

Here is what Epic Games have in store for players this year:

New backblings, which are expected to be part of the ‘Fortnite Classics’ bundle, have also been discovered.

New backbling bundle (Image Credits: FortTory)

HYPEX, another prominent data miner, showcased all leaked emotes along with the upcoming ‘Galaxy Scout’ skin.

Midas’ return is inevitable – New assets found in Fortnite v13.30 tease the golden suzerain’s comeback

The Fortnite community has seen unending speculation about whether or not Midas is still alive. A new leak coming from VastBlast almost puts an end to the debate.

New props that seem to have Midas’ signature ‘golden’ touch were recently discovered in the files, hinting towards the return of the infamous Ghost leader.

The Ancient Astronaut Quest: Fortnite v13.30 patch notes

Data leakers have found audio files that allegedly belong to the Crash site, which are expected to drop at a later date. The new ‘Ancient Astronaut’ segment will also be an essential addition to the ongoing Chapter 2, Season 3 storyline. Theories suggest that it could be an initial teaser towards ‘The Return of Seven’, a group of scientists who left the island back in Chapter 1, Season 10.

Here is the audio file in question:

Ancient Astronaut Quests sounds, most likely for the Crashed Spaceship POI that we can expect in the near future! pic.twitter.com/aTEu9bmYtv — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 21, 2020

Furthermore, a new set of challenges associated with the Astronaut segment were also discovered.

Find Ancient Ship

Collect Missing Part

Install Missing Part

Begin Launch Sequence

Stop Ship Launch

When are cars coming to Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3?

Unfortunately, this much-hyped addition has been delayed yet again.

Cars should be activated on or before Thursday, July 23rd! — Merl (@Merl) July 21, 2020

Merl highlights that the cars update could drop separately, on the same day that challenges associated with them go live.

Fortnite v13.30 update patch notes – All bug fixes with the patch

1) Floating Rings not visible on platforms with lower settings.

2) Supply Drops at The Authority not opening when searched.

3) Black rectangles are appearing behind the player when turning around in the Storm.

4) Gliding not working correctly around The Authority.

5) Players names are cut off in voice chat tab ofthe social menu (Fortnite Mobile)