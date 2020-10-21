Fortnite v14.40 update patch notes: Gulag System added, Zombie vs Humans LTM, Midas returns, and more

This year’s Halloween is set to fall on Saturday, 31st October, which coincidentally is also a full moon. However, the Halloween celebrations in Fortnite begin as early as tonight, when the ‘Fortnitemares 2020’ update drops.

According to the Fortnite Status official Twitter page, the Fortnite v14.40 update drops at approximately 4:00 AM EST (8:00 UTC/1:30 PM IST). Additionally, it is expected to be massive, sitting at around 27 GB for PCs. Although we cannot be too sure what the patch holds till its out, Fortnite Status cites the reason for a 27 GB update as ‘optimization improvements’.

Please note the patch size will be larger than normal on PC (approx. 27 GB). This is to make optimizations on PC resulting in a massively reduced Fortnite file size (over 60 GB smaller), smaller downloads for future patches, and improved loading performance. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 20, 2020

As most would expect, based on leaks, the Fortnite v14.40 update will revolve around Midas’ revenge, which is precisely what the Fortnitemares this year is being called.

The early patch notes also reveal that a weapon vault is underway, and the infamous ‘Charge Shotguns’ are the ones to leave this time. Players are also set to receive free cosmetics for participating during the Halloween event.

ICYMI: This year's Fortnitemares will be titled "Midas' Revenge" — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 20, 2020

Additionally, the Fortnite update will be followed by another two (14.50 & 14.60), before we see Chapter 2 Season 5 commence.

Fortnite v14.40 update patch notes: New cosmetic additions

The ‘Spooky’ theme is once again about to overshadow the otherwise cheerful 100-man Battle Royale island. Midas and his army of husks are all set to return and take back what was once rightfully theirs.

A new Fortnitemares 2020 trailer released on YouTube showcases how Midas will look in his all-new Halloween avatar.

Also, an entire slew of seasonal cosmetics have been leaked by data miners, some of which are obtainable for free upon participating in the Fortnitemares 2020.

NEW HALLOWEEN COSMETICS AND ITEMS! pic.twitter.com/OS8EAUAyfM — Sizzy - Fortnite Leaks (@SizzyLeaks) October 21, 2020

A new ‘Party Trooper’ skin is now available in the Fortnite item shop, and will be around till 1st November.

The new Party Trooper Outfit is available in the Item Shop now all the way through November 1 at 8 PM ET. Own the nightlife with neon with this new take on this Fortnitemares favorite! pic.twitter.com/XJa2xTgGy8 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 21, 2020

Fortnitemares will also have special challenges, the completion of which will see players become eligible to receive free cosmetics items. Here is the full list of all items know so far.

Midas Shadow Wrap

The Smash O lantern Pickaxe

Bobo Backbling

Rewards to be handed out during the Fortnitemares 2020 event (Image Credits: FireMonkey / Epic Games)

To the surprise of many, a new free emote will also be available as soon as the Fortnite servers go live post the downtime.

When servers will be back, for entering to the game you will get the emote for free! — Sizzy - Fortnite Leaks (@SizzyLeaks) October 21, 2020

Fortnite update v14.40 patch notes: Weapon, locations and mechanic changes

An existing POI near Stark industries has now been renamed ‘Heart Lake’. While the POI itself has existed for quite some time, the site has only just been announced as a ‘named POI’ on the Fortnite Battle Royale map.

New POI: Heart Lake — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 21, 2020

Although the charge shotgun had its advantages, the general sentiment among the Fortnite community was negative as the weapon felt slow and clunky. And now, a tweet from HYPEX has confirmed that this weapon will be vaulted in the Fortnite v14.40 update.

ICYMI: The Charge Shotgun will be vaulted in tonight's update! — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 21, 2020

Stark Jetpack and Ghost Midas' Drum Gun pic.twitter.com/nvluOCWUSS — SpookMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) October 21, 2020

A tweet from data miner ‘SpookyNutella’ confirms that Fortnite will soon be seeing its very own ‘Gulag system’ in-game:

“After being eliminated in solo, duos or squads, return to battle as a Shadow for your shot at a Shadow Royale. Join fellow Shadows to defeat the survivors by using otherworldly abilities, like possessing the body of vehicles.”

What this essentially means is that players who are eliminated right off the bat will still have a shot at playing the game, and to a certain extent, even winning. While we are not clear on the details of the new change, we will update this article as soon as there is more information.

After being eliminated in solo, duos, or squads, return to battle as a Shadow for your shot at a Shadow Royale. Join fellow Shadows to defeat survivors by using your otherworldly abilities, like possessing the body of vehicles. pic.twitter.com/IBeLnrfYEB — SpookyNutella 🎃 (@SexyNutella_) October 21, 2020

A Zombie vs Human LTM could also be making its way to Fortnite shortly, as confirmed by Fortnite data miner GMatrixGames.

Arsenic was re-added as a gamemode



Arsenic was the "Infected" gamemode btw pic.twitter.com/a2feCr0Tqv — SpookMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) October 21, 2020

As previously mentioned, the Fortnite v14.40 update should be around 27 GB on PCs, which could translate into the servers taking longer than usual to go live. Celebrations for Fortnitemares will last till the end of October, giving players around ten days to complete quests related to this event.