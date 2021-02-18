Fortnite Season 5 Week 12 Challenges: Where to visit Scenic spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay

Fortnite players can earn their weekly XP by completing Chapter 2, Season 5, Week 12 Challenges that just went live.

One such challenge has players visiting Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay. These locations are relatively far from one another, but it is possible to hit them all in one drop with a good rotation and a solid transportation mode.

Fortnite's Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay

Quest Locations

Depending on the Battle Bus trajectory, players will want to aim for Mount Kay at the south end of Apollo Island or Scenic Spot at the northern end. Players need to set foot inside the location's boundaries to qualify as a visit to the quest.

The fastest mode of transportation between the three Fortnite locations is to find a vehicle to traverse between Mount Kay, Gorgeous Gorge, and Scenic Spot, or the other way around.

If a player cannot cover all the spots in one drop, they can grab the rest during their next descent.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, Week 12 Challenges

With the new week of challenges starting today, all quest areas will be busy with Fortnite players rushing to complete their quests and earn their XP. Plan rotations accordingly to get into Shipwreck Cove, grab a portrait, and get out without getting caught in too much crossfire.

Other Week 12 Challenges include: