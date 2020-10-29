Fortnite vs Among Us: Hype or Reality?

Among Us and Fortnite have dominated the gaming market in their spheres, but it was only a matter of time until both these games ended up competing with each other. In this article, we'll take a look at how these games stand against each other in terms of accessibility, gameplay, popularity, content, and tournaments.

#1 Among Us vs Fortnite: Accessibility

Among Us is available on almost all devices except for Mac and Chromebooks. However, there is a way of installing the game on Chromebook, but there's none for Mac.

Fortnite, on the other hand, is available on most devices, but with the recent lawsuit against Apple, Epic Games had its game removed from the App store. Similarly, as per the Epic Games website, updating the game on Android devices via the Play Store won't be possible anymore. However, users can still play version 13.40 on their android devices.

Image Credits: Epic Games

#2 Among Us vs Fortnite: Gameplay

Both these games are poles apart when it comes to gameplay. Fortnite, in a nutshell, is a shooter survival game, whereas Among Us is a simple social deduction game. The latter does have a survival factor included in its gameplay, but it isn’t as elaborate as the one Fortnite boasts. Also, the individual game time varies between Among US and Fortnite. The total time invested in one round of Fortnite would approximately equal more than four rounds of Among Us.

#3 Among Us vs Fortnite: Popularity

Among Us has garnered a good viewership in the past few weeks. It has managed to oust Fall Guys. According to the Twitch tracker, the game has currently been ranked 3rd as the highest streamed game. Surprisingly, it’s placed even above Fortnite.

Image Credits : Twitch Tracker

Image Credits : Twitch Tracker

Recently, in a stream, Jelly resorted to playing Among Us within Fortnite itself. Now, this is a cross over that was unexpected, but it was eventually bound to happen.

#4 Among Us vs Fortnite: Content

Fortnite does not hesitate to pump out amazing new content regularly for its player base. On the other hand, Among Us recently took the market by storm and is yet to churn out updates as interesting as its competitor. Given the recent popularity of the game, InnerSloth did scrap the idea of Among Us 2 and wanted to solely concentrate its efforts on Among Us, for which they are coming up with new updates. As per their devlog, InnerSloth is working really hard to resolve the issues they’re facing and coming up with new content.

While the community admits that Among Us may have taken Fortnite’s spot based upon popularity, the community still stays divided. People have expressed their concerns about Among Us being able to keep up with their update schemes.

Among Us is the first game since Fortnite to truly dominate YouTube and not disappear within a week.



I really hope they can pump some updates out so it can stick around.



Even just more settings would be huge. Wishing you the best @InnerslothDevs — LAZARBEAM (@Lazarbeam) October 9, 2020

@InnerslothDevs have decided to cancel Among Us 2 due to all the love the game has been getting, instead they decided to bring all their attention to Among Us 1 and content that were planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1. — Cheese (@TakenCheese) October 9, 2020

#5 Among Us vs Fortnite: Tournaments

Fortnite has a lot of official tournaments going on throughout the year. Among Us, on the other hand, does have the potential to be an esports title, but there aren’t any official tournaments happening yet. The unofficial ones, however, are bountiful. But the amount of money that Fortnite sees through these tournaments is still a distant dream for Among Us and will continue to be so for a long while.

To sum it up, it’s really difficult for Among Us to actually compete with Fortnite because of their difference in gameplay, genre, and player base. But the accessibility and popularity that Among Us has generated in these few weeks makes it a worthy opponent.