Fortnite Battle Royale is a survival game where 100 players fight against each other in player vs player mode to see who is the last one standing. Bluehole has revolutionized PC gaming by introducing a battle royale genre game, Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds. But, since you can never have too much of a good thing, Epic Games introduced its own battle royale mode through Fortnite Battle Royale.

Fortnite's Battle Royale has quite literally taken over the gaming world. Any E-Sport related website you visit or any streaming service you check out, Fortnite is always on the top, and for good reasons too! If 2017 was the year of PUBG, then 2018 is shaping up to be the year of Fortnite Battle Royale, and that is undeniable.

Fortnite has become the most viewed game in history on YouTube, Twitch, Mixer and on any other streaming site. There are a number of popular social media influencers, popular gamers and YouTube personalities who also play the game and make sure to reel in a lot more players.

Fortnite actually takes the gaming experience to a whole other level, literally. For instance, from season 4 to current season 5's transition, Epic games actually bought out in game elements and buildings into the real world and made a story out of it! Fans dig that anyday over a monotonous glitchy game like PUBG. While it looked remarkably similar to its battle royale rival at first, Epic Games took full advantage of the unique mechanics found in its PvE mode (Save The World) and settled on a winning formula that has made Fortnite into one of the biggest games of all time.

Now I'm not concluding that Fortnite battle royale is better than PUBG blindly. Let's first take a look at a few reasons why it could be true.

5: Less Number Of Bugs And Glitches.

Clearly any person who has played both pubg and Fortnite battle royale and has a good game sense will be able to judge quick enough that pubg has way too many bugs and glitches in it to have a smooth and happy gaming experience. Fortnite on the other hand, is very bug free and has close to zero glitches at any point of time. Though, to be fair here, Epic has a big advantage here for real. While both games were made using the Unreal Engine, Epic games are the maker of the game builder, Unreal Engine. This will clearly give them an upper hand. Hence it is definitely a mentionable reason as to why the game is so much better optimized than its rival competitor, blue hole's PUBG.

Players will never meet with the same level of bugs, glitches and server issues in Fortnite, and that is a very important aspect to make sure that players love the game.

