Fortnite: Water at Steamy Stacks is turning gold, suggesting Midas' return

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 began with a roaring flood that threatened the entire island and ended up drowning areas of the Battle Royale island, essentially making them inaccessible. However, an element from Chapter 2, Season 2 that many players lamented was Midas' abrupt departure from the Fortnite narrative.

Players seemed to disapprove of how Midas' Fortnite segment was dealt with. Shortly after, speculations and theories came into the limelight and stated how the leader of Ghost, Midas could actually still be alive and possibly plotting his revenge.

During the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 trailer, Midas was seen floating around the vast ocean on a plank. His peaceful desolation was disrupted by Meowscles who can be seen heading towards the Ghost overlord while riding a shark. This was the last time we saw the infamous Ghost leader, Midas.

Golden, unpredictable and vengeful – The trail marks Midas is leaving behind

A golden pickup truck can be located at Risky Reels (Image Credits:u/ConsumerofRamen)

Not long ago, the Fortnite community made a ground-breaking discovery that could help gain insight on Midas' whereabouts.

Recently, three golden pickup trucks were spotted at Risky Reels, a POI that emerged out of the water a little while ago. Theory suggests that when Midas was attacked by the Sharks, as seen during the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 trailer, the Ghost leader might have escaped the seemingly life-threatening attack after all.

As pointed by PlayStationGrenade, a popular Fortnite YouTuber, based on the trail marks Midas left behind, the Chapter 2, Season 2 suzerain is most likely headed north which leads to an underground bunker.

WATCH: PlayStation Grenade on Week 5 Changes, and hints on Midas' whereabouts

The contents of the said bunker remain to be unknown, given how players have no way to get inside.

The purple water over at Steamy Stacks is turning gold – Coincidence? Maybe not.

In a video consisting of all the map changes that have made their way in Week 5 of Fortnite Season 3, PlayStationGrenade also points out how various players have noticed the water colour changing to gold at Steamy Stacks.

Here is how the water looks when turned gold.

Recent developments at Steamy Stacks has led people to believe that Midas could still be alive (Image Credits: PlayStation Grenade)

Additionally, a few props lying around Steamy Stacks have also turned into gold, including chairs and tables; indicative of the fact that Midas could still be alive. On top of the existing hints, Fortnite data-leakers have also recently discovered a sound file that highlights an audio cue which is expected to play at Steamy Stacks after the v13.30 update.

New Steamy Stacks audio added in V13.0!



There was some new Steamy Stacks ambient audio added in V13.0. What does this mean? Epic could be updating this POI later on, or it could just be enhancing the POI a bit.



While we cannot say for sure when the next Fortnite update drops, it's safe to say that players around the world are eagerly waiting in anticipation of what's about to come next.