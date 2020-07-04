Fortnite We the People: Epic Games hosting screening to fight racism in America

Fortnite has hosted many virtual events and concerts in the past, via its Party Royal feature.

The latest 'We The People' event is an impressive change of direction from the game.

Credit: youtube.com

Fortnite has evolved the gaming industry in many different ways. In April, it hosted a series of virtual concerts involving musicians such as Diplo and Deadmau5, Young Thug and Noah Cyrus, and also the famous Travis Scott concert that attracted more than 12 million viewers!

Furthermore, it also conducted a series of Christopher Nolan movie screenings in its Party Royale Theater only last month. Why, the trailer for Nolan’s latst movie, Tenet, was first released on Fortnite back in May.

Credit: essentiallysports.com

One particular event, however, is one of a kind and different from the ones Fortnite has hosted earlier.

The We the People Party Royale event in Fortnite

Against the backdrop of recent racism-related happenings in America, Fortnite is hosting a series of lectures featuring top people from the music, sports, media and business industries. The event will be hosted by CNN journalist Van Jones, and will feature musicians like Killer Mike and Lil Baby.

Credit: twitter.com

Further, the event will consist of a stream of conversations involving journalists such as Elaine Wilteroth and Jemele Hill. While at the time of writing this article, there were mere minutes left for the event to begin, you can catch up with everything that you missed via the reruns that are scheduled to happen later on Saturday and Sunday. The event began at 9:46 am ET (7:16 pm IST today).

How to join the event in Fortnite?

While Epic Games and the official Fortnite Twitter accounts have already released details, we are here to make your job easier! To join this event, all you have to do is enter the Battle Royal mode and look through the Party Royale playlist. The ‘We the People’ event will show up on the island’s big screen.

Credit: epicgames.com

Epic Games has shown a commendable change of direction in the tone of its Battle Royale events, and considering the dire need for racism-related conversations, it is all the more impressive! It shows that the company recognizes its responsibility due to the position of power that it holds.

Credit: youtube.com

Furthermore, the Fortnite gaming community is the largest that we have seen in recent times, with more than 350 million users around the globe. The announcement suggests that the event will be focused on the issue of systematic racism in the media, cultural and entertainment industries, involving various relevant experts with past experiences speaking about the same.

Credit: forbes.com

This not only helps spread awareness about these rather terrible and unfortunate issues, but might also spark a revolution of sorts, at least in terms of future events that Fortnite hosts.