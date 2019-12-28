Fortnite: Weapon upgrade sites & where to find them

Fortnite is brimming with sites where you can upgrade your weapon for a certain amount of materials.

The game is full of weapon upgrade sites where players can use their resources which includes wood, brick, and metal in exchange for a higher tier weapon than the one available in their inventory.

With vending machines out of the game, this is one of the few methods that allow you to upgrade to spawn a new gun for yourself at any point in time.

Imagine being in one of the final zones but with only a green pump and a common AR, all because your RNG wasn't with you, but you find an upgrade bench to turn your grey AR into a Scar and laser enemies down around you. This could potentially turn a losing game into a winning one.

Here is how the bench works:

You simply move close to it where it asks you to deposit a certain amount of resources as mentioned below. The upgrade machine then spawns you a higher tier weapon than the one available in your weapon slot. (NOTE: You can only upgrade weapons available in your weapon slot. Spawning an entierly new weapon is not possible)

Here is the trade you need to make to upgrade your weapons

Uncommon (Green) - 50 Wood, 50 Stone, 50 Metal

Rare (Blue) - 150 Wood, 150 Stone, 150 Metal

Epic (Purple) - 250 Wood, 250 Stone, 250 Metal

Legendary (Gold) - 350 Wood, 350 Stone, 350 Metal

The addition came into the game with Chapter 2 which would mean it is fairly new causing a ton of players to lose out due to not knowing where to find one. We have also compiled a list of all upgrade sites within the Battle Royale map. Next time you drop in-game only to find a grey shotgun, you will know where to change it for a better weapon!

