Fortnite Week 3 challenges: Where are fireworks and how to set them off?

Fortnite's Week 3 challenges have got the players engaged in doing several in-game activities.

Finding fireworks and setting them off is not as difficult as it looks, but still requires the right technique.

Credit: youtube.com

One of the most difficult challenges that Fortnite players have struggled to complete on their own is the setting off fireworks challenge. Some players are not able to find the fireworks in Fortnite while some have not been able to find a way to set them off.

In this article, we discuss the whole process of first finding the fireworks, and then setting them off.

Credit: esportsfast.com

Where are the Fireworks in Fortnite?

This is a challenge that you can easily complete once you figure out the best location to drop to. We recommend the area around Lazy Lake. You can head to the little mountains towards its east from where you can find many rockets strewn across the terrain.

Credit: pcgames.com

Once you are there, you should look around towards the mountain tops, where you would be able to spot the red and white little rockets. Once you find the first rocket and set it off, we recommend building a ramp and hopping on it to get a better view of your immediate surroundings.

This will also help you to quickly get to the next rocket by jumping off the ramp and landing as near as possible.

How do you set off fireworks in Fortnite?

credit:youtube.com

To set off fireworks in Fortnite, all you need to do is spot them, and get close to them. Spotting them might be difficult because they are rather small and generally found on top of the little mountains around Lazy Lake. This is why we gave you the ramp building tip, which can help you spot the little things.

Once you're close to them, press the 'X' button when prompted, and that should make your character crouch and set the rocket off. Remember to back off once you set fire to the rockets, and you can look up to enjoy the spectacle, as well.

Credit: youtube.com

There is also further evidence of the rumoured Captain America skin that may release on the 4th of July. If you look up at the rockets, they burst to form the shape of the famous Captain America shield.