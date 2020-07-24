Fortnite Week 6 XP coins: All gold, purple, green and blue coin locations

Along with the Fortnite Season 3 Week 6 challenges, a new set of XP coins — which grant players experience points based on their colour — can now be found across the Fortnite map.

Green XP coins grant a total of 5,000 XP, while the purple ones sweeten the deal with 10,000 XP per coin. However, the latter explode when picked up, which is why it’s ideal to build around them before you pick them up. Fortnite has also continued the blue XP coins that can provide you 6,500 XP.

To top it all off, Fortnite Week 6 XP coins will also feature golden coins that will grant you a whopping 15,000 XP. A total of three gold XP coins can be found in Week 6, allowing you to score a total of 45,000 XP.

NOTE - Collecting all Fortnite Week 6 XP coins will allow you to accumulate a massive total of 117,500 experience points.

Fortnite Week 6 XP coins – All green XP coin locations

You can find four green XP coins in Week 6, bagging a total of 20,000 points from these alone. Here is a breakdown of all the locations you can find them at:

North of Pleasant Park, near the U-shaped bush

West of Lazy Lake, inside the bush

North of Holly Hedges, hidden inside the bush

Wooden Hut, east of Lake Canoe

Fortnite Week 6 XP coins – All blue XP coin locations

Blue XP coins are time-based, and are usually camouflaged inside objects. Following is a list of spots where you can find them:

Southeast of Catty Corners, inside the electrical transformer

South of Hydro 16, behind the gas station

Wooden Hut northeast of Craggy Cliffs

North of Hydro 16, near the wood choppers stop

Campers Tent north of Misty Meadows

Fortnite Week 6 XP coins – All purple XP coin locations

Purple XP coins explode when picked up, which is why you are advised to build around them. Here are their locations:

West of Dirty Docks, in a bush near the zipline tower

West of Lazy Lake, atop the mountain

Fortnite Week 6 XP coins – All gold XP coin locations

At the moment, the golden coin variant has not been added to the game, and should make its way shortly after water levels recede.

Roadways atop Craggy Cliffs

Bridge near Hydro 16

Yellow steel bridge southeast of Misty Meadows

An ideal tactic to quickly rack up all XP coins would be to approach them in an LTM, preferably Team Rumble. This is to avoid being eliminated and being sent back to the lobby, which is every players’ worst nightmare.