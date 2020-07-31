Fortnite Week 7 XP Coins: All Purple, Green, and Blue coin locations in Chapter 2, Season 3

Fortnite Week 7 XP coins are now live. As is traditional, Purple, Blue, Green, and Gold XP coins are now scattered all over the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 map. The coins allow players to boost their in-game levels, along with upgrading their battle pass tiers.

There is a total of 11 coins up for grabs this week, which will grant players a grand total of 72,500 XP. (Experience points)

The elusive golden XP coins are, allegedly, added to the game. However, multiple players have reported them being glitched as they were in Week 6 of Fortnite. As of yet, no official clarity has been provided regarding the glitch from Epic Games.

Fortnite Week 7 XP Coins – All Purple coin locations

Purple XP coins will allow players to bag 10,000 XP per coin. However, it is advised to build around them before picking up. This is because Purple XP coins tend to explode into smaller fragments that scatter all around the place. (each fragment holds up to 850 XP points)

1) Northwest 325 of Steamy Stacks (Pristine Point)

Week 7 Purple XP coin at Pristine Point (Image Credits: EveryDay Fortnite)

2) Red Steel Bridge South of Salty Springs

Week 7 Purple XP Coin at Red Steel Bridge (Image Credits: EveryDay Fortnite)

Alternatively, you can watch the below video to locate the Week 7 Purple coins in Fortnite:

Fortnite Week 7 XP Coins – All Blue coin locations

Blue XP coins will allow players to cop 6500 XP for each coin. These coins are usually hidden inside of objects, and can be revealed by farming them.

Note: Only 4 out of 5 blue coins have been located so far

1) Visit Compact Cars and break the crane

Week 7 Blue XP Coin at Compact Cars (Image Credits: scannerbarkly)

2) South West 237 at Steamy Stacks (Inside the electrical box)

Week 7 Blue XP Coin at Steamy Stacks (Image Credits: scannerbarkly)

3) East 131 at Fort Crumpet

Week 7 Blue XP Coin at Fort Crumpet (Image Credits: scannerbarkly)

4) Isolated islands at C1 coordinates

Break the boat behind the hut to reveal the 4th Blue XP coin (Image Credits: scannerbarkly)

WATCH: All four blue, Week 7 Fortnite XP coins location

Fortnite Week 7 XP Coins – All green coin locations

Green XP coins grant players with 5000 XP per pick. Players can collect up to 4 XP coins in Week 7, allowing them to bag a total of 20,000 XP overall.

1) Northside of the Map, near Fort Crumpet

2) East of Weeping woods, in a hut near the bridge

3) Small bridge at the F7 coordinates (Near Camp COD)

4) Bush Pristine point, between Craggy cliffs and Steamy stacks

WATCH: All four green, Week 7 XP coin locations

As previously mentioned, while the Golden XP coins are in-game, players have reported being unable to pick them up or not being granted the experience points upon collecting them. However, in order to rack up the rest of them, loading up the team rumble playlist would be an ideal strategy since there are no limits to respawning in the game mode.