Fortnite: What is Pokimane really like off-camera?

It's no secret that 'Pokimane' has achieved great success and fame in the world of streaming and content creation. Earlier this year, the Twitch streamer also got herself a Fortnite emote titled 'Poki' which featured her signature moves.

Lately, a series of YouTubers have been calling out Pokimane for being unable to take upon even the slightest bit of criticism. The drama dates all the way back to May 2020, when a YouTuber named 'itsAGundam' posted a video where he rebukes the 'simp' culture.

For readers who may not be aware of the terminology; 'simp' is a slang used for men who are overly desperate for women, and do not shy away from doing anything in hopes of winning their attention.

The 'Simp' culture, lost sponsorships, and more

Pokimane defends her stance after the controversy (Image Credits: Pokimane on Twitter)

As the drama ensued, the internet was quick to highlight multiple instances of when Pokimane has been unable to handle the criticism thrown at her.

Kavos, a popular YouTuber argues that this attitude could end up doing more harm than good. In his video titled 'What Pokimane is really like off-stream', Kavos blasts Poki for trying to paint the YouTuber and his sponsors in a bad light.

“It’s satirical video, meming and goofing around your fans, he added”

While accusing Pokimane, the YouTuber also argues how going after someone's income and sponsorship is not the right thing to do, especially when you do not have a valid argument. He also adds that the video 'itsAGuntam' was meant to be a 'meme' targeted towards Poki's viewers, who sometimes go overboard while trying to show their support and appreciation for the streamer.

Another YouTuber highlights how Pokimane's vindictive personality could backfire on her.

Not just a Fortnite streamer

Pokimane's emote in Fortnite 'Poki' created a buzz among fans upon its released (Image Credits: Stevan)

Ever since her emote's debut in Epic Games' popular Battle Royale title 'Fortnite', many assumed that she was pre-dominantly a Fortnite streamer, which to say the least wasn't the case.

Although Pokimane's channel has a horde of Fortnite videos, her interest in the game has declined over time.

In a video titled 'Why I don't stream Fortnite anymore', the streamer explained why she has been playing the game less often. In a nutshell, she states how a lack of content and issues with stream were among some of the primary reasons that made her stop playing Fortnite.