Fortnite: What's New in Creative - V12.40

Discover the new additions and how they may be the perfect missing piece to the decor of your island.

What’s New?

Jungle Temple Prop Gallery and Diner Prop Gallery Updated

More props added to the Jungle Temple and Diner prop galleries. Discover the new additions and how they may be the perfect missing piece to the decor of your island.

Islands

Islands must now have at least 1 tag on them in order to be published.

Bug Fixes

The phone can no longer interact with the rift console on Hub islands.

Fixed an issue where islands with multiple Item Spawners and 20 more items stored experience severe time outs at the start of the game.

Props in the island border that are deleted will no longer reappear after reloading the island.

Gameplay

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where asymmetric team rotation could fail if all players on the smaller team left the game before all rounds were complete.

Vehicles no longer continue to move after the player exits them after coming to a complete stop.

Fixed an issue with Perception Trigger device sometimes losing track of players riding a vehicle.

Fixed an issue with multiple invisible devices appearing visible when scrubbing on replays.

Fixed an issue where the Capture Area device zone is inaccurately scaled in replays.

Fixed an issue where the Objective device UI displays inconsistently after scrubbing in replay

Fixed an issue where the minigame round ends in draw after the spawn pads are destroyed and the player is damaged, with ‘Only Allow Respawn if Spawn Pads Found’ set to On.

Fixed an issue where players would be able to respawn in between rounds, allowing them to move freely before the next round started and bypass barriers.

Fixed an issue where lobby music would start, and continue, playing after finishing a round.



Weapons + Items

Bug Fixes

Fixed players remaining inside Sneaky Snowman and Creepin' Cardboard when returning to the hub or starting a minigame while hiding in one.

Fixed an issue where players wearing a Sneaky Snowman prior to starting a game, would retain the hidden state when the game started.

Fixed an issue where the cannon would show 1 million shots in the clip and would reset every time the player started using the cannon.

Fixed an issue where the ammo counter for the cannon is inconsistent.

Creative Tools + Phone

Made items added to the quickbar from the drill-in menu always get spawned grid-aligned. Items copied from the world, even copied to the quickbar from an in-world item, still retain the alignment of the copied item.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where deleting an asset with the phone tool will play a destruction effect.

Fixed an issue where items spawning from the Quickbar do not respect Grid Snap.

Fixed an issue where prefabs and galleries cannot be placed from the Creative Inventory.

Fixed an issue where the player cannot fly downward in air while in build mode.

Fixed an issue where devices are added to the Quickbar instead of the Creative Inventory slots by default.

Fixed an issue where players would lose access to Drag and Drop items into their Quickbar.

Fixed an issue were Destruction visual effects would play when deleting items with the phone tool.

Prefabs & Galleries

Added the Jungle Hut and Jungle Roast to the Jungle Temple Prop Gallery.

Added more Durrr Burgers and Pizza Petes to the Diners Prop Gallery.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with the Door Gallery, where assets were spawning outside of the preview volume.

Fixed an issue with the sandcastle from The Shark Prop Gallery from having a purple color mixed material.

Fixed an issue where some walls in the Jungle Temple Gallery were displaying the wrong materials.

Fixed an issue where the assets from the Door Gallery spawn outside the previewed boundary box.

Devices

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Button devices would not appear in the Channel Browser

Fixed an issue where the Mutator Zone / Elimination Volume would not trigger for a player spawning in it at the start of a minigame.

Fixed an issue where the Class Selector would not activate if a player spawned on it during a minigame.

Fixed an issue where the Team Settings device would not award items to players once they switched away from a team then back to that team.

Fixed an issue where the Class Designer would not award items to Join in Progress players when Grant on Respawn was set to Off.

Fixed an issue where the Class designer settings for ‘Player Names and Location’ are not overriding the general settings.

Fixed an issue where extremely large numbers of Item Spawners with lots of items in each could cause the client to freeze when first spawning in.

Fixed an issue where changing ‘Revert to Default Class At’ to either ‘End of Game’ or ‘End of Round’ prevents devices from triggering when a player of a designated class is eliminated.

Fixed an issue where the Mutator Zone activations VFX occurs multiple times while firing an explosive weapon.

Fixed an issue where placing a ‘Player Spawn’ pad with spawn location setting as ‘Current Location’ will spawn players either on top of the pad or in the sky.

Fixed an issue where the Sequencer would not trigger a Trigger Device occasionally.

Fixed an issue where entering a mech immediately before a game started would put players into a broken state.

UI + Social

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the "Show Cumulative Scoreboard" and "Show Cumulative Score on HUD" settings conflicted which caused HUD scores to show Game values under the Round label and inflated, incorrect values under the Game label.

Added a tag for Seasonal: Spring Prefabs & Galleries and moved the Seasonal: Winter tag further down the list.

Fixed an issue where player cannot scroll down after selecting the settings cog wheel on devices when using the controller

Fixed an issue where the game timer appears multiple times in the Map Screen.

Fixed an issue where the Island Watermark is still visible when ‘Show Island Code Watermark’ setting is set to Off.