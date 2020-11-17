Fortnite: What is the 'Unable to sign in to your account' error on the PS4?

No one could have predicted that Fortnite would be the pop culture global phenomenon that it is today. When the game was first launched, only a few would have noticed and remarked at its somewhat inventive gameplay loop that involved construction.

It would take the inclusion of the Battle Royale mode to truly help Fortnite break into the mainstream and become what it has today. Many players enjoy the game on a variety of platforms, including PC and PS4.

The PS4 is a solid console, and Fornite seems to run on it without a hitch more often than not. But occasionally, players might get hit with the dreaded "Unable to sign-in to your Account" message when booting up this title on the console.

There is simply nothing more annoying for a player than not being able to play their favorite game because of server issues. However, it isn't a cause for worry.

Fortnite: Explaining the 'Unable to sign in to your account' error on PS4

Essentially, these issues pop up from time to time worldwide when servers are down for maintenance. Since Fortnite servers can receive an awful lot of traffic day in and day out, they must be maintained to ensure that gamers can have a smooth experience with the game.

We’re investigating login issues that could affect multiple titles.



We’ll provide an update when we have more info. Thank you for your patience. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) November 17, 2020

Much like most online multiplayer games, servers can go down for maintenance occasionally, and there seems to be no fix apart from just waiting it out. This can be supremely annoying but shouldn't worry players, as it is no fault of either the hardware, their console, or their Epic Games Account in Fortnite.

Players can try closing the game and opening it again multiple times if it helps, but the issue is resolved on its own when the servers come back up.

Alternatively, they can also test their internet connection from the Settings on the PS4, and here are the steps to do just that: