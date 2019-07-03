Fortnite: What we know so far about the Stranger Things event

Epic Games/Netflix

Fortnite is returning yet again with another pop culture crossover event in the game. Previous events included the Avengers, John Wick and many other popular movies/shows which promoted the material as well as gave Fortnite a boost.

This time, Fortnite is returning with a Stranger Things crossover, shortly after the 4 July release of the 3rd season of the acclaimed series. It has already started.

Players are now seeing portals scattered across different locations in the map. Players have found the portal to the Upside Down in Mega Mall and Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlor. Epic Games has been pretty quiet about it and didn't really drop a hint about the update. The portals just randomly started appearing.

Portal to the Upside Down from Stranger Things spotted across the map

Netflix has already confirmed the Fortnite crossover event back in June. But neither Netflix nor Epic Games has given us more details about the event. Naturally, curious fans have done their own digging to find out what's up.

So far, there appears to be a confirmation on the Stranger Things themed skins from what we have seen in data mines. Exclusive skins are a rather obvious feature in these kinds of events but it was still worth digging up.

The portals in the game are currently only transporting players from one location to another. Fans are excited to see the possibility of encountering Demogorgons in the game and hopefully, these portals lead us to the Upside Down of the Fortnite universe.

Although it hasn't been confirmed, we can expect a Limited Time Mode (LTM) themed on Stranger Things. We got LTMs and special events for Avengers as well as John Wick, so we will likely see this trend with Stranger Things.

14 Days of Fortnite is also going to end sometime next week. There is currently no release date but we can expect the event to be launched after Stranger Things Season 3 release on July 4.