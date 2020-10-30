Fortnite: Where to catch fish at Heart Lake?

Think about it, you're running around with heavy guns, and people are out for your life. But then, you have this nagging voice in your head which tells you to go fishing. Sounds pretty odd, doesn't it? Well, that little 'Space Oddity' comes to life in Fortnite.

In this week's weekly challenge, you have to catch fish at Heart Lake in Fortnite. Now, I understand that fishing is a calming activity, but it's too calming for a world as chaotic as Fortnite. However, it is what it is.

Epic Games wants you to chill out for a bit before running around with guns again. And what better way to calm down than fishing?

Fortnite: Where is Heart Lake?

To be honest, you'll find quite a few heart lakes across! But the lake in question is right in the middle of Stark Industries on the Fortnite map. It doesn't really look like a heart, but, oh well. No hidden details, no tricky bits. It's just the largest water body in the area, pretty hard to miss.

Image Credits : Epic Games

Here's a reminder: given the challenge's status, this place may be a bit busy this week in Fortnite!

Head on down to the area and look for a fishing pole. It shouldn't be that hard to find the fishing rod. Try checking the cabin on the docks on the eastern side, as some users have come across fishing rods there.

Once you've gotten yourself the rod, it's time you began looking for some fishing spots. Users have said that it took them three full fishing spots to complete the challenge. Also, given that this place is crawling with people, finishing it in one go may be difficult, so you might need more than one match to complete it. If you're lucky enough, though, one half should be enough for you to get the job done.

No matter how you approach this Fortnite weekly challenge, though, finishing it shouldn't be difficult. While fishing, you may also be able to snag a thermal fish or two, completing another mission for yourself.

Now that you know where to find this location, happy angling, I guess? Also, watch your back. You never know where there might be danger lurking.