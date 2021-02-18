Fortnite Season 5 Week 12 Challenges: Where to find a family portrait from a shipwreck

Fortnite's Chapter 2, Season 5, Week 12 challenges have dropped, and players are scrambling to complete them.

The challenges this week have an aquatic theme, with one of them being "Find a family portrait for a shipwreck." It is a pretty vague clue, but this article details where players can find what they need.

Fortnite: Find a family portrait for a shipwreck.

Portrait Locations

There are three different locations where Fortnite players can find family portraits, each in Shipwreck Cove. Players only need to interact with the photographs found within scattered washed-up wreckage to complete the quest. The three different portraits have gold frames and will glow blue like any other quest object.

Location 1

The first family portrait's location is on the west side of Shipwreck Cove near a rock by a beached canoe. It is out in the open and is visible without issue.

Location 2

The next family portrait is in a bathtub that Fortnite players need to destroy before picking it up. The bathtub is on the sand in the north-east of the cove.

Advertisement

Location 3

The final family portrait is in the south-west of Shipwreck Cove between two crab traps.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, Week 12 Challenges

With the new week of challenges starting today, all quest areas will be busy with Fortnite players rushing to complete their quests and earn their XP. Plan rotations accordingly to get into Shipwreck Cove, grab a portrait, and get out without getting caught in too much crossfire.

Other Week 12 Challenges include: