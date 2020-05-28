Fortnite: Where to find and open Faction Locked Chests

Faction Locked Chest at 'The Yacht' in Fortnite

With the arrival of the new Fortnite v12.61 update, a bunch of new challenges have made their way into the game. This is also the final opportunity for players to earn XP rewards from these challenges before we transition into Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3.

Among some of the complex challenges is one titled "Open faction locked chests in Fortnite" in three different Spy Base locations. This article aims to guide players on how to find the location and successfully complete their challenges.

How to find Spy Base locations?

Locating a 'Spy Base' is as simple as marking down spots solely dedicated to the two factions that exist in Fortnite - Shadow & Ghost.

The Grotto, The Agency, Shark, and The Rig all count as Spy Bases, and will contain Faction locked chests inside of them.

Faction Locked Chest at 'The RIG' (Image Credits:gamespot.com)

Faction Locked Chest at 'The Yacht' (Image Credits:gamespot.com)

Faction Locked Chest at 'The Grotto' (Image Credits: gamespot.com)

How to approach the faction locked chests in Fortnite?

In order to begin with the challenge, land at any spot from the aforementioned 'Spy Base locations'. However, the challenge requires players to open three different faction chests at various Spy locations.

Players may be required to play three seperate games in order to finish these challenges since Spy Base locations are scattered across extreme corners of the Fortnite map. This makes it almost impossible to visit them all in one single game.

Once you are at the Spy Base of your choice, look for a disguised phone booth as shown in the image below.

Disguise Phone booth in Fortnite (Image Credits: PCGamer)

Remember, these faction locked chests in Fortnite do not unlock unless you are disguised as a henchman. Once you are out of the booth, locate the chests with the help of the image above.

Press 'E' to scan the faction locked chests. Repeat the process twice at different Spy Bases to unlock your special 'Steel Shadow Pickaxe'