Fortnite: Who is the best player?

The 2020 Fortnite World Cup was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the Fortnite competitive scene hasn’t held a large competitive event in order to determine who is best in quite some time. Many Fortnite players are beginning to wonder who is best.

How to determine who the best Fortnite players are

The Fortnite World Cup 2019 was exact a year ago. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/3th8IiVtdZ — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) July 26, 2020

Under normal conditions a well controlled competitive event would be the best way for Fortnite players to show off their skills, however without one scheduled for quite some time the next best method would be to guage capabilities of the still remaining active players. Here’s the case for a few active players.

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf

Bugha is definitely a top contender for best Fortnite player. As the champion from last year’s Fortnite World Cup, any discussion about who is best will ultimately have to concede that until someone can be proven to beat Bugha in a tournament environment he will be considered the best player.

There isn’t really a better case to be made, however the Fortnite World Cup was a year ago, and many new players can enter the scene and adapt to ongoing techniques. As the competition grows, it will be difficult for Bugha to defend his title against the entire Fortnite community. So who has the best chance of being able to take that title from him at the moment?

Williams “Zayt” Aubin and Rocco “Saf” Morales

That was top 5 moment in my life pic.twitter.com/Wi2rC1dCiH — Zayt (@zayt) March 5, 2019

These two stand out as tying for the most tournament victories of any Fortnite player, at 10 wins for each of them. Additionally, they were considered the top team for the Fortnite Duo’s tournament at the world cup for a while, before losing to an early upset elimination in the grand finals. Their performance still earned them 4th place in the duos match.

They both stand out in the Fortnite competitive community for both being part of a small group of players who have surpassed $1 million in earnings. With consistent performances and the benefit of time it is possible that either manages to take the top spot at the next major tournament.

Emil “nyhrox” Bergquist and David “Aqua” Wang

Nhyrox and Aqua stand out as the first place winners of last year’s duo cup. Much like Zayt and Saf above, both are members of the Million Dollar club, boasting earnings of $1.5 and $1.8 million respectively through competitive Fortnite. But money doesn’t necessarily determine skill, and you can’t buy your way to victory in Fortnite. What puts them into consideration is that these two are still highly active.

One thing which separates them from Bugha, however, and which makes this analysis more difficult, is that they seem to focus much more on cooperation and teamwork. This means that they will not be as likely to climb to the top in a format in which teamwork is not a tested skill, such as the solos tournament.

Still, I didn’t want to ignore them because these two are hosting a special duos tournament on today, July 28th, in which the top 49 teams will have a chance to try their luck against nhyrox and Aqua to see if their skills match up.

Throwback tournaments

Although not quite the same as the Fortnite World Cup, there are a pair of official open throwback tournaments in which players can compete for a chance to play against the winners of last year’s World Cup. For duos, this will be the pair mentioned above, and tomorrow the solos tournament will feature Bugha himself.

Although this tournament may not reveal who the best player is in the world, it will be a great way to see if last year’s champs still hold up.