Fortnite: Why is Risky Reels always under attack?

Fortnite's Risky Reels location has had a fascinating history. The location was initially released in Season 4 on the top right corner of the Fortnite map. There used to be little huts and houses on the outskirts of Risky Reels.

Further, it had a small crater in the middle, which was surrounded by trucks and cars. The area was fenced and had a few trees in the vicinity. Some gamers might remember the 'Wreck-it Ralph' footage that would flash across the large screen in some matches. Since then, the location was removed in rather brutal fashion, and has gone through some significant changes.

Fortnite: Transformation of Risky Reels

During the 2018 Game Awards, it was revealed that Fortnite's all-new 'The Block' had crushed the Risky Reels completely. The Block was a place where the best content created by fans featured weekly.

During Fortnite's "The End" event, the whole map got sucked into a black hole, and the Block never returned to the Battle Royale mode (is still part of the Creative mode). Risky Reels, on the other hand, did.

Risky Reels returned to the Fortnite map with quite a few changes. It got transformed into a proper drive-in theatre with cars arranged in a more orderly fashion.

Since then, a few other screenings as a part of the 'Now Playing' event were also hosted. The first episodes of 'The Sauce' were screened at the Risky Reels.

However, during the beginning of Chapter 2: Season 3, Risky Reels saw itself completely submerged underwater.

The water has now receded and the entire location is accessible again, although the cars are scattered again. Regardless of the minor changes, fans are relieved that Risky Reels will continue to be a part of the Fortnite map.

Risky Reels is no longer as attractive a location as it was before the floods. A few chests are missing here and there, although the location itself is pretty much the same.

Despite all the destruction and location shifting Risky Reels has seen, it is still one of the only four places that made it to Fortnite's Chapter 2. The other three are Pleasant Park, Retail Row, and Salty Springs.

